https://sputnikglobe.com/20260606/spief-2027-to-be-held-at-traditional-time---organizer-1124277118.html

SPIEF 2027 to Be Held at Traditional Time - Organizer

SPIEF 2027 to Be Held at Traditional Time - Organizer

Sputnik International

The St. Petersburg forum is always held at approximately the same time, which is “our traditional schedule,”

2026-06-06T13:17+0000

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He noted that the St. Petersburg forum is always held at approximately the same time, which is “our traditional schedule.”The 2026 SPIEF is taking place on June 3-6. RIA Novosti is the general information partner of the forum.

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russia, st. petersburg international economic forum (spief), events, forum, time