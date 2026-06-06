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SPIEF 2027 to Be Held at Traditional Time - Organizer
SPIEF 2027 to Be Held at Traditional Time - Organizer
Sputnik International
The St. Petersburg forum is always held at approximately the same time, which is “our traditional schedule,”
2026-06-06T13:17+0000
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He noted that the St. Petersburg forum is always held at approximately the same time, which is “our traditional schedule.”The 2026 SPIEF is taking place on June 3-6. RIA Novosti is the general information partner of the forum.
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russia, st. petersburg international economic forum (spief), events, forum, time
SPIEF 2027 to Be Held at Traditional Time - Organizer
The 2027 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) will be held at its traditional time, with the exact dates depending on the international calendar of events, Anton Kobyakov, adviser to the Russian president and executive secretary of the SPIEF organizing committee, said on Saturday.
He noted that the St. Petersburg forum is always held at approximately the same time, which is “our traditional schedule.”
“We will see how the international calendar of events develops and what happens in the world. he consistency of the dates of the international economic forum is obvious," Kobyakov told reporters at the closing briefing of the SPIEF 2026 when asked about the 2027 forum.
The 2026 SPIEF is taking place on June 3-6. RIA Novosti is the general information partner of the forum.