International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260606/spief-2027-to-be-held-at-traditional-time---organizer-1124277118.html
SPIEF 2027 to Be Held at Traditional Time - Organizer
SPIEF 2027 to Be Held at Traditional Time - Organizer
Sputnik International
The St. Petersburg forum is always held at approximately the same time, which is “our traditional schedule,”
2026-06-06T13:17+0000
2026-06-06T13:17+0000
economy
russia
st. petersburg international economic forum (spief)
events
forum
time
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/06/03/1124244392_0:174:3022:1874_1920x0_80_0_0_71698da5c5f0a20b9abaf3e66f40dc53.jpg
He noted that the St. Petersburg forum is always held at approximately the same time, which is “our traditional schedule.”The 2026 SPIEF is taking place on June 3-6. RIA Novosti is the general information partner of the forum.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250621/total-of-1060-deals-worth-80bln-signed-at-spief-1122311560.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/06/03/1124244392_146:0:2877:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0fa3361c33adadb24bf6c0583de33d8c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, st. petersburg international economic forum (spief), events, forum, time
russia, st. petersburg international economic forum (spief), events, forum, time

SPIEF 2027 to Be Held at Traditional Time - Organizer

13:17 GMT 06.06.2026
© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev / Go to the mediabankSPIEF 2026
SPIEF 2026 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.06.2026
© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
The 2027 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) will be held at its traditional time, with the exact dates depending on the international calendar of events, Anton Kobyakov, adviser to the Russian president and executive secretary of the SPIEF organizing committee, said on Saturday.
He noted that the St. Petersburg forum is always held at approximately the same time, which is “our traditional schedule.”
“We will see how the international calendar of events develops and what happens in the world. he consistency of the dates of the international economic forum is obvious," Kobyakov told reporters at the closing briefing of the SPIEF 2026 when asked about the 2027 forum.
The 2026 SPIEF is taking place on June 3-6. RIA Novosti is the general information partner of the forum.
Banner bearing the SPIEF logo on display in St. Petersburg. June 16, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.06.2025
World
Total of 1,060 Deals Worth $80Bln Signed at SPIEF
21 June 2025, 12:05 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала