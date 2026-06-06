US Forces Intercept Six Iranian Ballistic Missiles — CENTCOM
04:42 GMT 06.06.2026 (Updated: 04:43 GMT 06.06.2026)
© AP Photo / Staff Sgt. Jao'Torey JohnsonIn this photo released by the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army Spc. Scottlin Bartlett of the 5-52 Air Defense Artillery Battalion signals to a colleague while working near a Patriot missile battery at Al-Dhafra Air Base in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, May 5, 2021.
© AP Photo / Staff Sgt. Jao'Torey Johnson
Subscribe
US Central Command claimed US forces intercepted multiple Iranian ballistic missiles and drones launched toward the Strait of Hormuz and neighboring Gulf states on June 5.
According to CENTCOM, Iran fired seven ballistic missiles toward Kuwait and Bahrain after US forces shot down four Iranian one-way attack drones near the Strait of Hormuz.
CENTCOM claimed six Iranian missiles were intercepted and a seventh did not reach its target, adding that there were no reports of harm to US personnel.
The command also denied Iranian claims that the US 5th Fleet headquarters in Bahrain had been damaged.
CENTCOM confirmed US forces struck Iranian coastal surveillance radar sites in Goruk and on Qeshm Island, triggering a response from Iran.
CENTCOM claimed six Iranian missiles were intercepted and a seventh did not reach its target, adding that there were no reports of harm to US personnel.
The command also denied Iranian claims that the US 5th Fleet headquarters in Bahrain had been damaged.
CENTCOM confirmed US forces struck Iranian coastal surveillance radar sites in Goruk and on Qeshm Island, triggering a response from Iran.