International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 22.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260606/us-forces-intercept-six-iranian-ballistic-missiles-1124273086.html
US Forces Intercept Six Iranian Ballistic Missiles — CENTCOM
US Forces Intercept Six Iranian Ballistic Missiles — CENTCOM
Sputnik International
US Central Command claimed US forces intercepted multiple Iranian ballistic missiles and drones launched toward the Strait of Hormuz and neighboring Gulf states on June 5.
2026-06-06T04:42+0000
2026-06-06T04:43+0000
us-israel war on iran
iran
strait of hormuz
bahrain
us central command (centcom)
us-iran relations
iran-israel row
war
ceasefire
ceasefire violation
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/01/1123727066_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_2687b843ba723d9d9ed82ae1942c2515.jpg
According to CENTCOM, Iran fired seven ballistic missiles toward Kuwait and Bahrain after US forces shot down four Iranian one-way attack drones near the Strait of Hormuz.CENTCOM claimed six Iranian missiles were intercepted and a seventh did not reach its target, adding that there were no reports of harm to US personnel.The command also denied Iranian claims that the US 5th Fleet headquarters in Bahrain had been damaged.CENTCOM confirmed US forces struck Iranian coastal surveillance radar sites in Goruk and on Qeshm Island, triggering a response from Iran.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260606/iran-strikes-us-bases-in-response-to-attack-on-qeshm-and-sirik--reports-1124272971.html
iran
strait of hormuz
bahrain
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/01/1123727066_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f53d95ba8e90ff82b5cd959bb607ec2b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
iran, strait of hormuz, bahrain, us central command (centcom), us-iran relations, iran-israel row, war, ceasefire, ceasefire violation
iran, strait of hormuz, bahrain, us central command (centcom), us-iran relations, iran-israel row, war, ceasefire, ceasefire violation

US Forces Intercept Six Iranian Ballistic Missiles — CENTCOM

04:42 GMT 06.06.2026 (Updated: 04:43 GMT 06.06.2026)
© AP Photo / Staff Sgt. Jao'Torey JohnsonIn this photo released by the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army Spc. Scottlin Bartlett of the 5-52 Air Defense Artillery Battalion signals to a colleague while working near a Patriot missile battery at Al-Dhafra Air Base in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, May 5, 2021.
In this photo released by the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army Spc. Scottlin Bartlett of the 5-52 Air Defense Artillery Battalion signals to a colleague while working near a Patriot missile battery at Al-Dhafra Air Base in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, May 5, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.06.2026
© AP Photo / Staff Sgt. Jao'Torey Johnson
Subscribe
US Central Command claimed US forces intercepted multiple Iranian ballistic missiles and drones launched toward the Strait of Hormuz and neighboring Gulf states on June 5.
According to CENTCOM, Iran fired seven ballistic missiles toward Kuwait and Bahrain after US forces shot down four Iranian one-way attack drones near the Strait of Hormuz.

CENTCOM claimed six Iranian missiles were intercepted and a seventh did not reach its target, adding that there were no reports of harm to US personnel.

The command also denied Iranian claims that the US 5th Fleet headquarters in Bahrain had been damaged.

CENTCOM confirmed US forces struck Iranian coastal surveillance radar sites in Goruk and on Qeshm Island, triggering a response from Iran.
This video grab shows launching underground ballistic missiles by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard during a military exercise - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.06.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Iran Strikes US Bases in Response to Attack on Qeshm and Sirik — Reports
04:40 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала