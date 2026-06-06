https://sputnikglobe.com/20260606/us-forces-intercept-six-iranian-ballistic-missiles-1124273086.html

US Forces Intercept Six Iranian Ballistic Missiles — CENTCOM

US Forces Intercept Six Iranian Ballistic Missiles — CENTCOM

Sputnik International

US Central Command claimed US forces intercepted multiple Iranian ballistic missiles and drones launched toward the Strait of Hormuz and neighboring Gulf states on June 5.

2026-06-06T04:42+0000

2026-06-06T04:42+0000

2026-06-06T04:43+0000

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According to CENTCOM, Iran fired seven ballistic missiles toward Kuwait and Bahrain after US forces shot down four Iranian one-way attack drones near the Strait of Hormuz.CENTCOM claimed six Iranian missiles were intercepted and a seventh did not reach its target, adding that there were no reports of harm to US personnel.The command also denied Iranian claims that the US 5th Fleet headquarters in Bahrain had been damaged.CENTCOM confirmed US forces struck Iranian coastal surveillance radar sites in Goruk and on Qeshm Island, triggering a response from Iran.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260606/iran-strikes-us-bases-in-response-to-attack-on-qeshm-and-sirik--reports-1124272971.html

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iran, strait of hormuz, bahrain, us central command (centcom), us-iran relations, iran-israel row, war, ceasefire, ceasefire violation