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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260607/china-launches-maritime-law-enforcement-operation-east-of-taiwan-island-1124278768.html
China Launches Maritime Law Enforcement Operation East of Taiwan Island — Reports
China Launches Maritime Law Enforcement Operation East of Taiwan Island — Reports
Sputnik International
China has launched a special maritime traffic law enforcement operation in the waters east of Taiwan island, Xinhua reported.
2026-06-07T04:20+0000
2026-06-07T04:23+0000
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Organized by the Ministry of Transport, the operation is aimed at fully exercising China’s maritime administrative law enforcement jurisdiction, strengthening patrol and traffic control capabilities in key waters, ensuring maritime traffic safety and safeguarding national rights and interests.The move is a necessary response to Japan and the Philippines unilaterally announcing maritime delimitation talks east of China’s Taiwan island, which Xinhua said seriously infringes upon China’s territorial sovereignty and maritime rights.
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China Launches Maritime Law Enforcement Operation East of Taiwan Island — Reports

04:20 GMT 07.06.2026 (Updated: 04:23 GMT 07.06.2026)
© AP Photo / Chan Long HeiChinese People's Liberation Army's amphibious landing ship Yimeng Shan sailed into the Victoria Harbour for port call in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025
Chinese People's Liberation Army's amphibious landing ship Yimeng Shan sailed into the Victoria Harbour for port call in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.06.2026
© AP Photo / Chan Long Hei
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China has launched a special maritime traffic law enforcement operation in the waters east of Taiwan island, Xinhua reported.
Organized by the Ministry of Transport, the operation is aimed at fully exercising China’s maritime administrative law enforcement jurisdiction, strengthening patrol and traffic control capabilities in key waters, ensuring maritime traffic safety and safeguarding national rights and interests.

The move is a necessary response to Japan and the Philippines unilaterally announcing maritime delimitation talks east of China’s Taiwan island, which Xinhua said seriously infringes upon China’s territorial sovereignty and maritime rights.
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