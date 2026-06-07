https://sputnikglobe.com/20260607/china-launches-maritime-law-enforcement-operation-east-of-taiwan-island-1124278768.html
China Launches Maritime Law Enforcement Operation East of Taiwan Island — Reports
China Launches Maritime Law Enforcement Operation East of Taiwan Island — Reports
Sputnik International
China has launched a special maritime traffic law enforcement operation in the waters east of Taiwan island, Xinhua reported.
2026-06-07T04:20+0000
2026-06-07T04:20+0000
2026-06-07T04:23+0000
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Organized by the Ministry of Transport, the operation is aimed at fully exercising China’s maritime administrative law enforcement jurisdiction, strengthening patrol and traffic control capabilities in key waters, ensuring maritime traffic safety and safeguarding national rights and interests.The move is a necessary response to Japan and the Philippines unilaterally announcing maritime delimitation talks east of China’s Taiwan island, which Xinhua said seriously infringes upon China’s territorial sovereignty and maritime rights.
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china, taiwan, japan, philippines, border, border tensions, maritime border, conflict
china, taiwan, japan, philippines, border, border tensions, maritime border, conflict
China Launches Maritime Law Enforcement Operation East of Taiwan Island — Reports
04:20 GMT 07.06.2026 (Updated: 04:23 GMT 07.06.2026)
China has launched a special maritime traffic law enforcement operation in the waters east of Taiwan island, Xinhua reported.
Organized by the Ministry of Transport, the operation is aimed at fully exercising China’s maritime administrative law enforcement jurisdiction, strengthening patrol and traffic control capabilities in key waters, ensuring maritime traffic safety and safeguarding national rights and interests.
The move is a necessary response to Japan and the Philippines unilaterally announcing maritime delimitation talks east of China’s Taiwan island, which Xinhua said seriously infringes upon China’s territorial sovereignty and maritime rights.