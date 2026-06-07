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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260607/french-intel-helps-armenia-detect-anti-pashinyan-online-rhetoric-1124279963.html
French Intel Helps Armenia Detect Anti-Pashinyan Online Rhetoric - Report
French Intel Helps Armenia Detect Anti-Pashinyan Online Rhetoric - Report
Sputnik International
France’s special VIGINUM unit tracks and blocks online statements that contradict Armenia’s official narrative, Journal du Dimanche reports.
2026-06-07T11:19+0000
2026-06-07T11:23+0000
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Any information compromising Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has been passing through additional filters monitored by French cyber officers.Armenia is holding parliamentary elections on June 7, with 18 political groups competing. The race is led by Pashinyan’s ruling Civil Contract party, alongside major opposition blocs headed by Robert Kocharyan and Narek Karapetyan.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250731/from-karapetyan-to-karekin-ii-pashinyan-erasing-symbols-of-armenian-identity-at-the-wests-behest-1122527392.html
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armenia, france, emmanuel macron, elections, race, opposition, interference
armenia, france, emmanuel macron, elections, race, opposition, interference

French Intel Helps Armenia Detect Anti-Pashinyan Online Rhetoric - Report

11:19 GMT 07.06.2026 (Updated: 11:23 GMT 07.06.2026)
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France’s special VIGINUM unit tracks and blocks online statements that contradict Armenia’s official narrative, something that was endorsed by President Macron during his recent visit to the Armenian capital Yerevan, Journal du Dimanche reports.
Any information compromising Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has been passing through additional filters monitored by French cyber officers.

When questioned on the matter, Macron didn’t think twice before calling the move “a political stance” rather than interference in Armenia’s internal affairs.

Armenia is holding parliamentary elections on June 7, with 18 political groups competing. The race is led by Pashinyan’s ruling Civil Contract party, alongside major opposition blocs headed by Robert Kocharyan and Narek Karapetyan.
Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II holds a ceremony of consecration of the Holy Myrrh. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.07.2025
Analysis
From Karapetyan to Karekin II: Pashinyan ‘Erasing Symbols’ of Armenian Identity at the West’s Behest
31 July 2025, 15:06 GMT
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