https://sputnikglobe.com/20260607/french-intel-helps-armenia-detect-anti-pashinyan-online-rhetoric-1124279963.html

French Intel Helps Armenia Detect Anti-Pashinyan Online Rhetoric - Report

French Intel Helps Armenia Detect Anti-Pashinyan Online Rhetoric - Report

Sputnik International

France’s special VIGINUM unit tracks and blocks online statements that contradict Armenia’s official narrative, Journal du Dimanche reports.

2026-06-07T11:19+0000

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Any information compromising Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has been passing through additional filters monitored by French cyber officers.Armenia is holding parliamentary elections on June 7, with 18 political groups competing. The race is led by Pashinyan’s ruling Civil Contract party, alongside major opposition blocs headed by Robert Kocharyan and Narek Karapetyan.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250731/from-karapetyan-to-karekin-ii-pashinyan-erasing-symbols-of-armenian-identity-at-the-wests-behest-1122527392.html

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