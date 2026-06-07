https://sputnikglobe.com/20260607/french-intel-helps-armenia-detect-anti-pashinyan-online-rhetoric-1124279963.html
French Intel Helps Armenia Detect Anti-Pashinyan Online Rhetoric - Report
French Intel Helps Armenia Detect Anti-Pashinyan Online Rhetoric - Report
Sputnik International
France’s special VIGINUM unit tracks and blocks online statements that contradict Armenia’s official narrative, Journal du Dimanche reports.
2026-06-07T11:19+0000
2026-06-07T11:19+0000
2026-06-07T11:23+0000
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Any information compromising Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has been passing through additional filters monitored by French cyber officers.Armenia is holding parliamentary elections on June 7, with 18 political groups competing. The race is led by Pashinyan’s ruling Civil Contract party, alongside major opposition blocs headed by Robert Kocharyan and Narek Karapetyan.
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armenia, france, emmanuel macron, elections, race, opposition, interference
armenia, france, emmanuel macron, elections, race, opposition, interference
French Intel Helps Armenia Detect Anti-Pashinyan Online Rhetoric - Report
11:19 GMT 07.06.2026 (Updated: 11:23 GMT 07.06.2026)
France’s special VIGINUM unit tracks and blocks online statements that contradict Armenia’s official narrative, something that was endorsed by President Macron during his recent visit to the Armenian capital Yerevan, Journal du Dimanche reports.
Any information compromising Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has been passing through additional filters monitored by French cyber officers.
When questioned on the matter, Macron didn’t think twice before calling the move “a political stance” rather than interference in Armenia’s internal affairs.
Armenia is holding parliamentary elections on June 7, with 18 political groups competing. The race is led by Pashinyan’s ruling Civil Contract party, alongside major opposition blocs headed by Robert Kocharyan and Narek Karapetyan.