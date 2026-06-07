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Israeli Army Strikes Residential Buildings in Beirut Suburb
Israeli Army Strikes Residential Buildings in Beirut Suburb
Sputnik International
Israeli military strikes on Beirut's southern suburb targeted two apartments in two buildings in the Tehwitat al-Ghadir area near Mreijeh, close to the Hashem gas station, with reports of casualties.
2026-06-07T15:48+0000
2026-06-07T15:49+0000
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Earlier in the day, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the Israeli army had struck Beirut's southern suburb in response to shelling by the Lebanese movement Hezbollah. On March 2, the Hezbollah movement began rocket and drone attacks on Israel against the backdrop of the US and Israeli war against Iran. In response, Israel carried out massive airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in Beirut's southern suburbs, as well as in southern and eastern Lebanon, and launched a ground operation in the south of the country, announcing a new military campaign against the Shiite resistance. Following negotiations in Washington on April 16, the parties reached a ceasefire agreement. Despite the formal agreement, Israel continues to attack dozens of villages in southern Lebanon daily and maintains fire control over several border villages. Hezbollah is conducting combat operations against Israeli forces in response.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260604/israel-lebanon-agree-to-us-brokered-ceasefire--state-department-1124251425.html
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israel, lebanon, beirut, hezbollah, benjamin netanyahu

Israeli Army Strikes Residential Buildings in Beirut Suburb

15:48 GMT 07.06.2026 (Updated: 15:49 GMT 07.06.2026)
© AP Photo / Hassan AmmarA man stands atop the rubble as smoke rises from a building destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon, Saturday, March 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
A man stands atop the rubble as smoke rises from a building destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon, Saturday, March 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.06.2026
© AP Photo / Hassan Ammar
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BEIRUT (Sputnik) - Israeli military strikes on Beirut's southern suburb targeted two apartments in two buildings in the Tehwitat al-Ghadir area near Mreijeh, close to the Hashem gas station, with reports of casualties, the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) reported on Sunday.
Earlier in the day, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the Israeli army had struck Beirut's southern suburb in response to shelling by the Lebanese movement Hezbollah.
On March 2, the Hezbollah movement began rocket and drone attacks on Israel against the backdrop of the US and Israeli war against Iran. In response, Israel carried out massive airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in Beirut's southern suburbs, as well as in southern and eastern Lebanon, and launched a ground operation in the south of the country, announcing a new military campaign against the Shiite resistance.
United States Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, left, is joined by second from left: State Department Chief of Staff Dan Holler, Sr., State Department Counselor and Director, Office of Policy Planning Michael A. Needham and United States Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa, as they meet with Israeli Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter and Lebanese Ambassador to the United States Nada Hamadeh, at the State Department, Tuesday, June 2, 2026, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.06.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Israel, Lebanon Agree to US-Brokered Ceasefire — State Department
4 June, 04:21 GMT
Following negotiations in Washington on April 16, the parties reached a ceasefire agreement. Despite the formal agreement, Israel continues to attack dozens of villages in southern Lebanon daily and maintains fire control over several border villages. Hezbollah is conducting combat operations against Israeli forces in response.
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