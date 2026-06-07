https://sputnikglobe.com/20260607/israeli-army-strikes-residential-buildings-in-beirut-suburb-1124280338.html
Israeli Army Strikes Residential Buildings in Beirut Suburb
Israeli Army Strikes Residential Buildings in Beirut Suburb
Sputnik International
Israeli military strikes on Beirut's southern suburb targeted two apartments in two buildings in the Tehwitat al-Ghadir area near Mreijeh, close to the Hashem gas station, with reports of casualties.
2026-06-07T15:48+0000
2026-06-07T15:48+0000
2026-06-07T15:49+0000
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Earlier in the day, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the Israeli army had struck Beirut's southern suburb in response to shelling by the Lebanese movement Hezbollah. On March 2, the Hezbollah movement began rocket and drone attacks on Israel against the backdrop of the US and Israeli war against Iran. In response, Israel carried out massive airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in Beirut's southern suburbs, as well as in southern and eastern Lebanon, and launched a ground operation in the south of the country, announcing a new military campaign against the Shiite resistance. Following negotiations in Washington on April 16, the parties reached a ceasefire agreement. Despite the formal agreement, Israel continues to attack dozens of villages in southern Lebanon daily and maintains fire control over several border villages. Hezbollah is conducting combat operations against Israeli forces in response.
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israel, lebanon, beirut, hezbollah, benjamin netanyahu
Israeli Army Strikes Residential Buildings in Beirut Suburb
15:48 GMT 07.06.2026 (Updated: 15:49 GMT 07.06.2026)
BEIRUT (Sputnik) - Israeli military strikes on Beirut's southern suburb targeted two apartments in two buildings in the Tehwitat al-Ghadir area near Mreijeh, close to the Hashem gas station, with reports of casualties, the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) reported on Sunday.
Earlier in the day, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the Israeli army had struck Beirut's southern suburb in response to shelling by the Lebanese movement Hezbollah.
On March 2, the Hezbollah movement began rocket and drone attacks on Israel against the backdrop of the US and Israeli war against Iran. In response, Israel carried out massive airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in Beirut's southern suburbs, as well as in southern and eastern Lebanon, and launched a ground operation in the south of the country, announcing a new military campaign against the Shiite resistance.
Following negotiations in Washington on April 16, the parties reached a ceasefire agreement. Despite the formal agreement, Israel continues to attack dozens of villages in southern Lebanon daily and maintains fire control over several border villages. Hezbollah is conducting combat operations against Israeli forces in response.