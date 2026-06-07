https://sputnikglobe.com/20260607/royal-navy-spent-third-of-year-chasing-russian-threats--reports-1124279503.html

Royal Navy Spent Third of Year Chasing 'Russian Threats' — Reports

Royal Navy Spent Third of Year Chasing 'Russian Threats' — Reports

Sputnik International

The Royal Navy spent more than a third of its combat deployments in 2025 tracking alleged Russian submarine activity near the UK and in the North Atlantic, British media reported, citing First Sea Lord Gwyn Jenkins.

2026-06-07T07:52+0000

2026-06-07T07:52+0000

2026-06-07T09:16+0000

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According to Jenkins, British ships were deployed “dozens of times,” with the UK claiming Russian vessels pose a threat to undersea cables and critical infrastructure.The Russian Embassy in the UK dismissed the claims, reminding that Western countries were responsible for the actual attack on the Nord Stream gas pipelines.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251120/uk-shows-no-desire-for-dialog---russias-mfa-spokeswoman-1123144609.html

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