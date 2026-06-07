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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260607/royal-navy-spent-third-of-year-chasing-russian-threats--reports-1124279503.html
Royal Navy Spent Third of Year Chasing 'Russian Threats' — Reports
Royal Navy Spent Third of Year Chasing 'Russian Threats' — Reports
Sputnik International
The Royal Navy spent more than a third of its combat deployments in 2025 tracking alleged Russian submarine activity near the UK and in the North Atlantic, British media reported, citing First Sea Lord Gwyn Jenkins.
2026-06-07T07:52+0000
2026-06-07T09:16+0000
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According to Jenkins, British ships were deployed “dozens of times,” with the UK claiming Russian vessels pose a threat to undersea cables and critical infrastructure.The Russian Embassy in the UK dismissed the claims, reminding that Western countries were responsible for the actual attack on the Nord Stream gas pipelines.
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Royal Navy Spent Third of Year Chasing 'Russian Threats' — Reports

07:52 GMT 07.06.2026 (Updated: 09:16 GMT 07.06.2026)
© AP Photo / Laura LeonA crew member uses a water hose onboard Britain's Royal Navy warship HMS Westminster in Gibraltar, Monday, Aug. 19, 2013 after the ship arrived for what Britain's government said was a planned naval exercise in the Mediterranean
A crew member uses a water hose onboard Britain's Royal Navy warship HMS Westminster in Gibraltar, Monday, Aug. 19, 2013 after the ship arrived for what Britain's government said was a planned naval exercise in the Mediterranean - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.06.2026
© AP Photo / Laura Leon
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The Royal Navy spent more than a third of its combat deployments in 2025 tracking alleged Russian submarine activity near the UK and in the North Atlantic, British media reported, citing First Sea Lord Gwyn Jenkins.
According to Jenkins, British ships were deployed “dozens of times,” with the UK claiming Russian vessels pose a threat to undersea cables and critical infrastructure.

The UK’s favorite hobby: panic over Russian submarines while pretending the West had nothing to do with real attacks on undersea infrastructure.

The Russian Embassy in the UK dismissed the claims, reminding that Western countries were responsible for the actual attack on the Nord Stream gas pipelines.
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