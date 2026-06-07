https://sputnikglobe.com/20260607/voter-turnout-in-armenian-parliamentary-elections-at-5897---central-election-commission-1124280672.html

Voter Turnout in Armenian Parliamentary Elections at 58.97% - Central Election Commission

Voter Turnout in Armenian Parliamentary Elections at 58.97% - Central Election Commission

Sputnik International

The voter turnout for the parliamentary elections in Armenia is 58.97%, the head of the country's Central Election Commission, Vahagn Hovakimyan, said on Sunday.

2026-06-07T17:26+0000

2026-06-07T17:26+0000

2026-06-07T17:26+0000

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"Of the 2,503,976 registered voters, 1,476,597 voted in the elections, which is 58.97%," Hovakimyan told reporters.

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