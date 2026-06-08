https://sputnikglobe.com/20260608/almaz-anteys-sutting-edge-naval-weaponry-to-take-center-stage-at-fleet-2026-1124285559.html
Almaz-Antey’s Сutting-Edge Naval Weaponry to Take Center Stage at Fleet-2026
Almaz-Antey’s Сutting-Edge Naval Weaponry to Take Center Stage at Fleet-2026
Sputnik International
Russia's defense titan, Almaz-Antey, is showcasing a full-spectrum naval protection suite in Kronstadt, from shipborne SAMs to stealth-detecting radars and space-based systems.
2026-06-08T16:13+0000
2026-06-08T16:13+0000
2026-06-08T16:13+0000
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Almaz‑Antey isn't just selling weapons — it's offering a complete, layered naval defense architecture from seabed to space.On display at Fleet-2026 will be:Three shipborne SAM systems: The Rif‑M (multi‑missile fleet defense), the Shtil‑1 (50 km range, 9M317ME missile), and the Resurs (short‑range, up to five targets simultaneously) — plus Kalibr cruise missiles for submarines and surface ships with terrain following and air defense evasion.Radars that see stealth: Gamma‑DME detects hypersonic, ballistic, stealth, and UAV targets up to 40 km altitude, while Sokol tracks 200 objects simultaneously (small drones at 2 km, large at 5 km).Beyond the horizon: The Liana space system along with the Lotos‑S and Pion‑NKS spacecraft provides real‑time Earth observation via relay satellite — completing a layered defense architecture from seabed to space.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241028/russia-to-roll-out-new-warship-with-20-kalibr-cruise-missiles-1120701423.html
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russia, exhibition, protection, arms, satellite, space, kalibr
russia, exhibition, protection, arms, satellite, space, kalibr
Almaz-Antey’s Сutting-Edge Naval Weaponry to Take Center Stage at Fleet-2026
Russia's defense titan, Almaz-Antey, is showcasing a full-spectrum naval protection suite in Kronstadt, from shipborne SAMs to stealth-detecting radars and space-based systems.
Almaz‑Antey isn't just selling weapons — it's offering a complete, layered naval defense architecture from seabed to space.
On display at Fleet-2026 will be:
Three shipborne SAM systems: The Rif‑M (multi‑missile fleet defense), the Shtil‑1 (50 km range, 9M317ME missile), and the Resurs (short‑range, up to five targets simultaneously) — plus Kalibr cruise missiles for submarines and surface ships with terrain following and air defense evasion.
Drone & missile killers: The Komar turret mount combines Igla‑S and Ataka missiles with gyrostabilization, engaging both air targets and unmanned boats, while the Tor‑M2KM autonomous module is deployed on ship decks to counter drone swarms and guided bombs;
Radars that see stealth: Gamma‑DME detects hypersonic, ballistic, stealth, and UAV targets up to 40 km altitude, while Sokol tracks 200 objects simultaneously (small drones at 2 km, large at 5 km).
Beyond the horizon: The Liana space system along with the Lotos‑S and Pion‑NKS spacecraft provides real‑time Earth observation via relay satellite — completing a layered defense architecture from seabed to space.
28 October 2024, 07:00 GMT