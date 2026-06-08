https://sputnikglobe.com/20260608/almaz-anteys-sutting-edge-naval-weaponry-to-take-center-stage-at-fleet-2026-1124285559.html

Almaz-Antey’s Сutting-Edge Naval Weaponry to Take Center Stage at Fleet-2026

Almaz-Antey’s Сutting-Edge Naval Weaponry to Take Center Stage at Fleet-2026

Sputnik International

Russia's defense titan, Almaz-Antey, is showcasing a full-spectrum naval protection suite in Kronstadt, from shipborne SAMs to stealth-detecting radars and space-based systems.

2026-06-08T16:13+0000

2026-06-08T16:13+0000

2026-06-08T16:13+0000

russia

russia

exhibition

protection

arms

satellite

space

kalibr

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104473/08/1044730837_0:118:2250:1384_1920x0_80_0_0_ee8477a77524317a02bd8e0d55a7e733.jpg

Almaz‑Antey isn't just selling weapons — it's offering a complete, layered naval defense architecture from seabed to space.On display at Fleet-2026 will be:Three shipborne SAM systems: The Rif‑M (multi‑missile fleet defense), the Shtil‑1 (50 km range, 9M317ME missile), and the Resurs (short‑range, up to five targets simultaneously) — plus Kalibr cruise missiles for submarines and surface ships with terrain following and air defense evasion.Radars that see stealth: Gamma‑DME detects hypersonic, ballistic, stealth, and UAV targets up to 40 km altitude, while Sokol tracks 200 objects simultaneously (small drones at 2 km, large at 5 km).Beyond the horizon: The Liana space system along with the Lotos‑S and Pion‑NKS spacecraft provides real‑time Earth observation via relay satellite — completing a layered defense architecture from seabed to space.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241028/russia-to-roll-out-new-warship-with-20-kalibr-cruise-missiles-1120701423.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, exhibition, protection, arms, satellite, space, kalibr