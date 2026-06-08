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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260608/almaz-anteys-sutting-edge-naval-weaponry-to-take-center-stage-at-fleet-2026-1124285559.html
Almaz-Antey’s Сutting-Edge Naval Weaponry to Take Center Stage at Fleet-2026
Almaz-Antey’s Сutting-Edge Naval Weaponry to Take Center Stage at Fleet-2026
Sputnik International
Russia's defense titan, Almaz-Antey, is showcasing a full-spectrum naval protection suite in Kronstadt, from shipborne SAMs to stealth-detecting radars and space-based systems.
2026-06-08T16:13+0000
2026-06-08T16:13+0000
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Almaz‑Antey isn't just selling weapons — it's offering a complete, layered naval defense architecture from seabed to space.On display at Fleet-2026 will be:Three shipborne SAM systems: The Rif‑M (multi‑missile fleet defense), the Shtil‑1 (50 km range, 9M317ME missile), and the Resurs (short‑range, up to five targets simultaneously) — plus Kalibr cruise missiles for submarines and surface ships with terrain following and air defense evasion.Radars that see stealth: Gamma‑DME detects hypersonic, ballistic, stealth, and UAV targets up to 40 km altitude, while Sokol tracks 200 objects simultaneously (small drones at 2 km, large at 5 km).Beyond the horizon: The Liana space system along with the Lotos‑S and Pion‑NKS spacecraft provides real‑time Earth observation via relay satellite — completing a layered defense architecture from seabed to space.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241028/russia-to-roll-out-new-warship-with-20-kalibr-cruise-missiles-1120701423.html
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Almaz-Antey’s Сutting-Edge Naval Weaponry to Take Center Stage at Fleet-2026

16:13 GMT 08.06.2026
© Wikipedia / Vitaly KuzminThe Kalibr land attack cruise missile
The Kalibr land attack cruise missile - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.06.2026
© Wikipedia / Vitaly Kuzmin
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Russia's defense titan, Almaz-Antey, is showcasing a full-spectrum naval protection suite in Kronstadt, from shipborne SAMs to stealth-detecting radars and space-based systems.
Almaz‑Antey isn't just selling weapons — it's offering a complete, layered naval defense architecture from seabed to space.
On display at Fleet-2026 will be:
Three shipborne SAM systems: The Rif‑M (multi‑missile fleet defense), the Shtil‑1 (50 km range, 9M317ME missile), and the Resurs (short‑range, up to five targets simultaneously) — plus Kalibr cruise missiles for submarines and surface ships with terrain following and air defense evasion.
© Russian Ministry of DefenceLaunch of Kalibr cruise missiles
Launch of Kalibr cruise missiles - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.06.2026
Launch of Kalibr cruise missiles
© Russian Ministry of Defence

Drone & missile killers: The Komar turret mount combines Igla‑S and Ataka missiles with gyrostabilization, engaging both air targets and unmanned boats, while the Tor‑M2KM autonomous module is deployed on ship decks to counter drone swarms and guided bombs;

Radars that see stealth: Gamma‑DME detects hypersonic, ballistic, stealth, and UAV targets up to 40 km altitude, while Sokol tracks 200 objects simultaneously (small drones at 2 km, large at 5 km).
Beyond the horizon: The Liana space system along with the Lotos‑S and Pion‑NKS spacecraft provides real‑time Earth observation via relay satellite — completing a layered defense architecture from seabed to space.
Project 21631 corvettes - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2024
Military
Russia to Roll Out New Warship With 20 Kalibr Cruise Missiles
28 October 2024, 07:00 GMT
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