Russia to Roll Out New Warship With 20 Kalibr Cruise Missiles

The new vessel will be an update of multipurpose Buyan-class corvettes, which are typically outfitted with state-of-the-art artillery, as well as rocket and missile systems.

Russian shipbuilders have presented a model of a Sarsar project ship, which is capable of carrying up to 20 Kalibr cruise missiles, Renat Mistakhov, Director General of the Ak Bars Shipbuilding Corporation joint stock company, told the state-run Zvezda news outlet.In addition to the Kalibr missiles, the new warship will be armed with updated air defense systems, artillery guns and missile systems, according to Mistakhov.Buyan-M is a 950-ton displacement ship that is 74 meters (243 feet) long with a top speed of 45 kph (28 mph). Among other armament elements, the vessel has eight vertical launch tubes holding 3K14 Kalibr missiles. The Buyan-Ms were earlier used to launch strikes on Islamic State* terrorists in Syria.*Islamic State (Daesh, ISIS/ISIL), a terrorist group banned in Russia

