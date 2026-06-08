Armenia Grossly Violated Democratic Procedures for Holding Free Elections - Russian MFA
© SputnikParliamentary elections in Armenia, June 7, 2026
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The Republic of Armenia held parliamentary elections on June 7. Prime Minister Pashinyan's party received 49.81% of the vote iafter 100% of the ballots were counted, according to preliminary data from Armenia's Central Election Commission.
Parliamentary elections in Armenia took place under unprecedented pressure on the opposition and interference from the West, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said.
More statements by Zakharova:
🔶 Elections showed Armenian society is highly politicized
🔶 Russia is always interested in a strong, truly sovereign Armenia
🔶 Russia wishes the fraternal Armenian people peace and prosperity
🔶 Russia will shape its course in relations with Armenia based on the real steps taken by the Armenian leadership
🔶 Armenian authorities grossly violated democratic procedures for free elections
🔶 Russia expects that Armenian leaders will be guided by approaches based on national interests
More statements by Zakharova:
🔶 Elections showed Armenian society is highly politicized
🔶 Russia is always interested in a strong, truly sovereign Armenia
🔶 Russia wishes the fraternal Armenian people peace and prosperity
🔶 Russia will shape its course in relations with Armenia based on the real steps taken by the Armenian leadership
🔶 Armenian authorities grossly violated democratic procedures for free elections
🔶 Russia expects that Armenian leaders will be guided by approaches based on national interests
Yesterday, 11:19 GMT