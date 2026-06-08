https://sputnikglobe.com/20260608/houthis-announce-ban-on-passage-of-israeli-linked-vessels-through-red-sea-1124281702.html
Houthis Announce Ban on Passage of Israeli-Linked Vessels Through Red Sea
Houthis Announce Ban on Passage of Israeli-Linked Vessels Through Red Sea
Sputnik International
Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, announced on Monday a ban on the passage of Israeli-linked vessels through the Red Sea.
2026-06-08T07:18+0000
2026-06-08T07:18+0000
2026-06-08T07:18+0000
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"The Yemeni Armed Forces launched a missile barrage targeting sensitive Israeli enemy targets in the occupied Yaffa region, the missile strikes achieved their objectives with precision,” the movement said in a statement on Telegram.The movement also threatened to step up operations against Israel in coordination with other fronts, the statement added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260329/houthis-to-continue-strikes-until-israel-ceases-its-attacks-and-aggression--spokesman-1123913724.html
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israel, red sea, houthis, strikes, missiles, enemy
Houthis Announce Ban on Passage of Israeli-Linked Vessels Through Red Sea
Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, announced on Monday a ban on the passage of Israeli-linked vessels through the Red Sea.
"The Yemeni Armed Forces launched a missile barrage targeting sensitive Israeli enemy targets in the occupied Yaffa region, the missile strikes achieved their objectives with precision,” the movement said in a statement on Telegram.
And in this context, the Armed Forces affirm the following: First: We declare a complete and total ban on Israeli maritime navigation in the Red Sea, and we consider all enemy movements to be legitimate military targets for our Armed Forces from the moment this statement is issued," the statement pointed out.
The movement also threatened to step up operations against Israel in coordination with other fronts, the statement added.