https://sputnikglobe.com/20260608/houthis-announce-ban-on-passage-of-israeli-linked-vessels-through-red-sea-1124281702.html

Houthis Announce Ban on Passage of Israeli-Linked Vessels Through Red Sea

Houthis Announce Ban on Passage of Israeli-Linked Vessels Through Red Sea

Sputnik International

Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, announced on Monday a ban on the passage of Israeli-linked vessels through the Red Sea.

2026-06-08T07:18+0000

2026-06-08T07:18+0000

2026-06-08T07:18+0000

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"The Yemeni Armed Forces launched a missile barrage targeting sensitive Israeli enemy targets in the occupied Yaffa region, the missile strikes achieved their objectives with precision,” the movement said in a statement on Telegram.The movement also threatened to step up operations against Israel in coordination with other fronts, the statement added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260329/houthis-to-continue-strikes-until-israel-ceases-its-attacks-and-aggression--spokesman-1123913724.html

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