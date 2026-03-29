https://sputnikglobe.com/20260329/houthis-to-continue-strikes-until-israel-ceases-its-attacks-and-aggression--spokesman-1123913724.html
Houthis to Continue Strikes Until Israel 'Ceases Its Attacks And Aggression' — Spokesman
Houthis to Continue Strikes Until Israel 'Ceases Its Attacks And Aggression' — Spokesman
Sputnik International
Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree said the Ansar Allah movement will continue its military operations against Israel following a second strike on Israeli targets in one day.
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“The Yemeni Armed Forces… will continue… to carry out their military operations in the coming days until the criminal enemy ceases its attacks and aggression,” the statement posted on X read.Saree said the operation involved cruise missiles and drones targeting sites in southern Israel, describing it as part of broader coordination with forces in Iran and Lebanon. The statement described the campaign as a response to ongoing Israeli strikes in the region.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260328/yemens-houthis-launch-missile-attack-on-targets-in-israel---statement-1123911655.html
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yemen, ansar allah, missile attack, targets in israel, in support of iran, israeli war, on behalf of israel, war of choice, us aggression, us strikes, us attack
yemen, ansar allah, missile attack, targets in israel, in support of iran, israeli war, on behalf of israel, war of choice, us aggression, us strikes, us attack
Houthis to Continue Strikes Until Israel 'Ceases Its Attacks And Aggression' — Spokesman
Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree said the Ansar Allah movement will continue its military operations against Israel following a second strike on Israeli targets in one day.
“The Yemeni Armed Forces… will continue… to carry out their military operations in the coming days until the criminal enemy ceases its attacks and aggression,” the statement posted on X read.
Saree said the operation involved cruise missiles and drones targeting sites in southern Israel, describing it as part of broader coordination with forces in Iran and Lebanon
.
The statement described the campaign as a response to ongoing Israeli strikes in the region.