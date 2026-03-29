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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260329/houthis-to-continue-strikes-until-israel-ceases-its-attacks-and-aggression--spokesman-1123913724.html
Houthis to Continue Strikes Until Israel 'Ceases Its Attacks And Aggression' — Spokesman
Houthis to Continue Strikes Until Israel 'Ceases Its Attacks And Aggression' — Spokesman
Sputnik International
Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree said the Ansar Allah movement will continue its military operations against Israel following a second strike on Israeli targets in one day.
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2026-03-29T05:10+0000
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“The Yemeni Armed Forces… will continue… to carry out their military operations in the coming days until the criminal enemy ceases its attacks and aggression,” the statement posted on X read.Saree said the operation involved cruise missiles and drones targeting sites in southern Israel, describing it as part of broader coordination with forces in Iran and Lebanon. The statement described the campaign as a response to ongoing Israeli strikes in the region.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260328/yemens-houthis-launch-missile-attack-on-targets-in-israel---statement-1123911655.html
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Houthis to Continue Strikes Until Israel 'Ceases Its Attacks And Aggression' — Spokesman

05:10 GMT 29.03.2026
© Photo : Houthi Media OfficeScreengrab of Houthi video showing Palestine-2 missile on its launch stand.
Screengrab of Houthi video showing Palestine-2 missile on its launch stand. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.03.2026
© Photo : Houthi Media Office
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Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree said the Ansar Allah movement will continue its military operations against Israel following a second strike on Israeli targets in one day.
“The Yemeni Armed Forces… will continue… to carry out their military operations in the coming days until the criminal enemy ceases its attacks and aggression,” the statement posted on X read.
Saree said the operation involved cruise missiles and drones targeting sites in southern Israel, describing it as part of broader coordination with forces in Iran and Lebanon.
The statement described the campaign as a response to ongoing Israeli strikes in the region.
Houthi Media Office screenshot from a video showing a new hypersonic missile system unveiled by the defiant Yemeni militia this week. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Yemen's Houthis Launch Missile Attack on Targets in Israel - Statement
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