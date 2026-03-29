https://sputnikglobe.com/20260329/houthis-to-continue-strikes-until-israel-ceases-its-attacks-and-aggression--spokesman-1123913724.html

Houthis to Continue Strikes Until Israel 'Ceases Its Attacks And Aggression' — Spokesman

Houthis to Continue Strikes Until Israel 'Ceases Its Attacks And Aggression' — Spokesman

Sputnik International

Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree said the Ansar Allah movement will continue its military operations against Israel following a second strike on Israeli targets in one day.

2026-03-29T05:10+0000

2026-03-29T05:10+0000

2026-03-29T05:10+0000

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“The Yemeni Armed Forces… will continue… to carry out their military operations in the coming days until the criminal enemy ceases its attacks and aggression,” the statement posted on X read.Saree said the operation involved cruise missiles and drones targeting sites in southern Israel, describing it as part of broader coordination with forces in Iran and Lebanon. The statement described the campaign as a response to ongoing Israeli strikes in the region.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260328/yemens-houthis-launch-missile-attack-on-targets-in-israel---statement-1123911655.html

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