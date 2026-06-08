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The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
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Iran Warns Israel Against Continued Attacks on Lebanon — Reports
Iran Warns Israel Against Continued Attacks on Lebanon — Reports
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The spokesperson for Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said Israel had crossed all red lines by expanding attacks in southern Lebanon and targeting Beirut’s Dahieh, IRNA reported.
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Iran had previously warned that if attacks on Dahieh expanded, it would strike targets in the occupied territories.He added that if Israel expands its attacks in the area or responds to Iran’s action, it will face “more crushing” strikes and “devastating attacks” against Israel and its supporters.
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Iran Warns Israel Against Continued Attacks on Lebanon — Reports

07:10 GMT 08.06.2026
© AP Photo / Francisco SecoIranians chant slogans after the announcement of a two-week ceasefire with the United States and Israel in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, April 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Iranians chant slogans after the announcement of a two-week ceasefire with the United States and Israel in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, April 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.06.2026
© AP Photo / Francisco Seco
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The spokesperson for Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said Israel had crossed all red lines by expanding attacks in southern Lebanon and targeting Beirut’s Dahieh, IRNA reported.
Iran had previously warned that if attacks on Dahieh expanded, it would strike targets in the occupied territories.
“The Zionist army must stop its attacks on southern Lebanon and Dahieh,” the spokesperson said.
He added that if Israel expands its attacks in the area or responds to Iran’s action, it will face “more crushing” strikes and “devastating attacks” against Israel and its supporters.
United States Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, left, is joined by second from left: State Department Chief of Staff Dan Holler, Sr., State Department Counselor and Director, Office of Policy Planning Michael A. Needham and United States Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa, as they meet with Israeli Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter and Lebanese Ambassador to the United States Nada Hamadeh, at the State Department, Tuesday, June 2, 2026, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.06.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Israel, Lebanon Agree to US-Brokered Ceasefire — State Department
4 June, 04:21 GMT
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