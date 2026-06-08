https://sputnikglobe.com/20260608/iran-warns-israel-against-continued-attacks-on-lebanon--reports-1124281549.html

Iran Warns Israel Against Continued Attacks on Lebanon — Reports

Iran Warns Israel Against Continued Attacks on Lebanon — Reports

Sputnik International

The spokesperson for Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said Israel had crossed all red lines by expanding attacks in southern Lebanon and targeting Beirut’s Dahieh, IRNA reported.

2026-06-08T07:10+0000

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Iran had previously warned that if attacks on Dahieh expanded, it would strike targets in the occupied territories.He added that if Israel expands its attacks in the area or responds to Iran’s action, it will face “more crushing” strikes and “devastating attacks” against Israel and its supporters.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260604/israel-lebanon-agree-to-us-brokered-ceasefire--state-department-1124251425.html

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