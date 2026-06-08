https://sputnikglobe.com/20260608/netanyahu-will-have-no-choice-but-to-accept-us-iran-deal--trump-1124281014.html

Netanyahu Will Have 'No Choice' but to Accept US-Iran Deal — Trump

Netanyahu Will Have 'No Choice' but to Accept US-Iran Deal — Trump

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would have "no choice" but to accept a potential agreement between the US and Iran, the Financial Times reported.

2026-06-08T04:32+0000

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Trump insisted that Israel does not determine the outcome of the negotiations.Trump also claimed Iran’s latest missile strikes on Israel would not affect his desire to continue talks with Iran.At the same time, Trump warned that if negotiations fail, the US could either continue the blockade on Iran or use military force, saying the blockade has been “more powerful than any attack” on the country.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260608/iran-launches-response-operation-against-israel--reports-1124280889.html

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