International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 22.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260608/netanyahu-will-have-no-choice-but-to-accept-us-iran-deal--trump-1124281014.html
Netanyahu Will Have 'No Choice' but to Accept US-Iran Deal — Trump
Netanyahu Will Have 'No Choice' but to Accept US-Iran Deal — Trump
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would have "no choice" but to accept a potential agreement between the US and Iran, the Financial Times reported.
2026-06-08T04:32+0000
2026-06-08T04:32+0000
us-israel war on iran
donald trump
us
benjamin netanyahu
israel
war
iran
us-iran relations
iran nuclear deal
iran-israel row
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/06/1123428747_0:16:3072:1744_1920x0_80_0_0_2f6b9cc5f7d65bc6b6db4567ebbfe5ea.jpg
Trump insisted that Israel does not determine the outcome of the negotiations.Trump also claimed Iran’s latest missile strikes on Israel would not affect his desire to continue talks with Iran.At the same time, Trump warned that if negotiations fail, the US could either continue the blockade on Iran or use military force, saying the blockade has been “more powerful than any attack” on the country.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260608/iran-launches-response-operation-against-israel--reports-1124280889.html
israel
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/06/1123428747_193:0:2924:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_43e6346f2edf9ba018262d52f8f9ad31.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump, us, benjamin netanyahu, israel, war, iran, us-iran relations, iran nuclear deal, iran-israel row, deal, nuclear deal, peace deal
donald trump, us, benjamin netanyahu, israel, war, iran, us-iran relations, iran nuclear deal, iran-israel row, deal, nuclear deal, peace deal

Netanyahu Will Have 'No Choice' but to Accept US-Iran Deal — Trump

04:32 GMT 08.06.2026
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonPresident Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago club, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, in Palm Beach, Fla., as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth listens
President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago club, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, in Palm Beach, Fla., as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth listens - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.06.2026
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
Subscribe
US President Donald Trump said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would have "no choice" but to accept a potential agreement between the US and Iran, the Financial Times reported.
Trump insisted that Israel does not determine the outcome of the negotiations.
“I call the shots. I call all the shots. He doesn’t call the shots,” he said.
Trump also claimed Iran’s latest missile strikes on Israel would not affect his desire to continue talks with Iran.
“It’s not going to have any impact on the deal,” he said.
At the same time, Trump warned that if negotiations fail, the US could either continue the blockade on Iran or use military force, saying the blockade has been “more powerful than any attack” on the country.
This handout photo provided by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) official website via SEPAH News on January 15, 2021, shows a launch of missiles during a military drill in an unknown location in central Iran - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.06.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Iran Launches Response Operation Against Israel — Reports
04:25 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала