https://sputnikglobe.com/20260608/no-third-country-meddling-in-the-strait-of-hormuz-allowed---iranian-supreme-leaders-adviser-1124286418.html

No Third-Country Meddling in the Strait of Hormuz Allowed — Iranian Supreme Leader’s Adviser

No Third-Country Meddling in the Strait of Hormuz Allowed — Iranian Supreme Leader’s Adviser

Sputnik International

Mohsen Rezaei, military adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader, has reflected on the status of the Strait of Hormuz and US attempts to interfere in regional affairs in an exclusive interview with Sputnik.

2026-06-08T16:09+0000

2026-06-08T16:09+0000

2026-06-08T16:09+0000

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The Strait of Hormuz is the domain of Iran and Oman alone, and neither the United States nor Europe will be permitted to manage the strategic waterway, Mohsen Rezaei, military adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, told Sputnik.Around 30 vessels currently pass through the Strait of Hormuz each day, and Iran is ready to accommodate higher traffic. However, the US is obstructing vessels traveling along the established route.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260604/iran-to-charge-ships-for-service-provided-during-transit-through-hormuz---foreign-ministry-1124263488.html

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