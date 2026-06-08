https://sputnikglobe.com/20260608/no-third-country-meddling-in-the-strait-of-hormuz-allowed---iranian-supreme-leaders-adviser-1124286418.html
No Third-Country Meddling in the Strait of Hormuz Allowed — Iranian Supreme Leader’s Adviser
No Third-Country Meddling in the Strait of Hormuz Allowed — Iranian Supreme Leader’s Adviser
Sputnik International
Mohsen Rezaei, military adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader, has reflected on the status of the Strait of Hormuz and US attempts to interfere in regional affairs in an exclusive interview with Sputnik.
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The Strait of Hormuz is the domain of Iran and Oman alone, and neither the United States nor Europe will be permitted to manage the strategic waterway, Mohsen Rezaei, military adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, told Sputnik.Around 30 vessels currently pass through the Strait of Hormuz each day, and Iran is ready to accommodate higher traffic. However, the US is obstructing vessels traveling along the established route.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260604/iran-to-charge-ships-for-service-provided-during-transit-through-hormuz---foreign-ministry-1124263488.html
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Mohsen Rezaei's interview with Sputnik
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Mohsen Rezaei's interview with Sputnik
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strait of hormuz, oman, iran, us, europe, european union (eu), middle east, middle east tension, persian gulf
strait of hormuz, oman, iran, us, europe, european union (eu), middle east, middle east tension, persian gulf
No Third-Country Meddling in the Strait of Hormuz Allowed — Iranian Supreme Leader’s Adviser
Exclusive
Mohsen Rezaei, military adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader, has reflected on the status of the Strait of Hormuz and US attempts to interfere in regional affairs in an exclusive interview with Sputnik.
The Strait of Hormuz is the domain of Iran and Oman alone, and neither the United States nor Europe will be permitted to manage the strategic waterway, Mohsen Rezaei, military adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, told Sputnik.
Around 30 vessels currently pass through the Strait of Hormuz each day, and Iran is ready to accommodate higher traffic.
However, the US is obstructing vessels traveling along the established route.