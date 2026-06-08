https://sputnikglobe.com/20260608/osce-mission-calls-out-pashinyan-for-threats-against-opposition-ahead-of-armenias-elections-1124285843.html

OSCE Mission Calls Out Pashinyan for Threats Against Opposition Ahead of Armenia’s Elections

OSCE Mission Calls Out Pashinyan for Threats Against Opposition Ahead of Armenia’s Elections

Sputnik International

“In some cases, the Prime Minister publicly threatened opposition candidates with investigations and nationalization of their companies,” an OSCE report of “preliminary findings and conclusions” on Sunday’s parliamentary vote in Armenia said.

2026-06-08T15:03+0000

2026-06-08T15:03+0000

2026-06-08T15:03+0000

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Other violations by the ruling party highlighted by the 23-page document include:Monday’s shorter OSCE press release and 47-minute video media briefing omitted most if not all of these details, declaring that “Armenia’s voters were offered a genuine choice against a backdrop of direct foreign pressure and uneven campaign opportunities.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260608/armenian-parliamentary-elections-political-circus-accompanied-by-all-the-usual-dirty-tricks-1124283181.html

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