https://sputnikglobe.com/20260608/osce-mission-calls-out-pashinyan-for-threats-against-opposition-ahead-of-armenias-elections-1124285843.html
OSCE Mission Calls Out Pashinyan for Threats Against Opposition Ahead of Armenia’s Elections
OSCE Mission Calls Out Pashinyan for Threats Against Opposition Ahead of Armenia’s Elections
Sputnik International
“In some cases, the Prime Minister publicly threatened opposition candidates with investigations and nationalization of their companies,” an OSCE report of “preliminary findings and conclusions” on Sunday’s parliamentary vote in Armenia said.
2026-06-08T15:03+0000
2026-06-08T15:03+0000
2026-06-08T15:03+0000
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Other violations by the ruling party highlighted by the 23-page document include:Monday’s shorter OSCE press release and 47-minute video media briefing omitted most if not all of these details, declaring that “Armenia’s voters were offered a genuine choice against a backdrop of direct foreign pressure and uneven campaign opportunities.”
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OSCE Mission Calls Out Pashinyan for Threats Against Opposition Ahead of Armenia’s Elections
“In some cases, the Prime Minister publicly threatened opposition candidates with investigations and nationalization of their companies,” an OSCE report of “preliminary findings and conclusions” on Sunday’s parliamentary vote in Armenia said.
Other violations by the ruling party highlighted by the 23-page document
include:
Endorsements of Pashinyan by “some prominent EU and US leaders,” which was viewed by most opposition as “external involvement favoring the ruling party”
“Multiple allegations, some of which it assessed as credible, regarding pressure to attend ruling party campaign rallies”
“Moreover, several social and economic measures were announced or introduced by the government shortly before the elections, which was widely perceived as benefiting the ruling party”
“Frequent personal attacks between contestants and inflammatory rhetoric, mainly by the Prime Minister, and in some cases, opposition leaders”
Arrests of candidates, and “reports describing an environment of fear, with opposition activists being intimidated, investigated or detained”
Monday’s shorter OSCE press release
and 47-minute video media briefing omitted most if not all of these details, declaring that “Armenia’s voters were offered a genuine choice against a backdrop of direct foreign pressure and uneven campaign opportunities.”