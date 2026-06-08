https://sputnikglobe.com/20260608/armenian-parliamentary-elections-political-circus-accompanied-by-all-the-usual-dirty-tricks-1124283181.html
Armenian Parliamentary Elections: Political Circus Accompanied by All the Usual Dirty Tricks
Armenian Parliamentary Elections: Political Circus Accompanied by All the Usual Dirty Tricks
Sputnik International
“The day before the election, six opposition candidates were detained and charged with money laundering -just as the campaign gained momentum. This isn’t democracy – it’s classical administrative leverage at its crudest,” political scientist Migran Shahzadeyan told Sputnik, commenting on Sunday’s highly contentious vote.
2026-06-08T12:58+0000
2026-06-08T12:58+0000
2026-06-08T12:58+0000
analysis
armenia
europe
russia
european union (eu)
election
election fraud
election interference
election meddling
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From intimidation and smear campaigns to manipulation of electoral lists, the vote saw all the “dirty tricks typical for the post-Soviet space,” he says.The victory of Prime Minister Pashinyan’s Civic Contract party “cannot be called fair, as it was achieved not so much from popular support as by clearing the political field.” Even then, it got only 49.85% of the vote, which says something about his true popularity.Did the election live up to Pashinyan’s promises about observing “European standards?” That’s “pure propaganda,” Shahzadeyan says. But the EU isn’t particularly interested about the methods used.What will the vote mean for Armenia’s political course? Hard to say.Violation of the Criminal CodePutting aside all other abuses, the material promises made by Civil Contract like pension increases fall under “very specific, black-and-white wording in the criminal code,” Tigran Urikhanyan, chairman of the opposition Alliance Party told Sputnik.Article 219, Electoral Bribe, carries a 3-6-year prison sentence for offering material benefits in the course of a vote for individuals, and 4-8 years for an organized group.Then there’s the vote itself, from “blatant, unprecedented instances of voting process violations,” to the comparison of ballot protocols at local polling stations to the central election commission’s official results.Does the EU care about Armenia sticking to “European standards” in voting? Not a chance, Urikhanyan says.
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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260607/french-intel-helps-armenia-detect-anti-pashinyan-online-rhetoric-1124279963.html
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armenia, europe, russia, european union (eu), election, election fraud, election interference, election meddling
armenia, europe, russia, european union (eu), election, election fraud, election interference, election meddling
Armenian Parliamentary Elections: Political Circus Accompanied by All the Usual Dirty Tricks
“The day before the election, six opposition candidates were detained and charged with money laundering -just as the campaign gained momentum. This isn’t democracy – it’s classical administrative leverage at its crudest,” political scientist Migran Shahzadeyan told Sputnik, commenting on Sunday’s highly contentious vote.
From intimidation and smear campaigns to manipulation of electoral lists, the vote saw all the “dirty tricks typical for the post-Soviet space,” he says.
The victory of Prime Minister Pashinyan’s Civic Contract party “cannot be called fair, as it was achieved not so much from popular support as by clearing the political field.” Even then, it got only 49.85% of the vote, which says something about his true popularity.
Did the election live up to Pashinyan’s promises about observing “European standards?” That’s “pure propaganda,” Shahzadeyan says. But the EU isn’t particularly interested about the methods used.
“They have their own interests – they need Pashinyan to continue to orient the country toward the West; how he treats his opponents is secondary.”
What will the vote mean for Armenia’s political course? Hard to say.
“One moment he talks about European integration, the next he suddenly recalls Armenia’s alliance with Russia, the next he plays at a ‘neutrality’ that doesn’t exist. What is Pashinyan’s foreign policy? It’s a reaction to the current moment, not a strategy.”
Violation of the Criminal Code
Putting aside all other abuses, the material promises made by Civil Contract like pension increases fall under “very specific, black-and-white wording in the criminal code,” Tigran Urikhanyan, chairman of the opposition Alliance Party told Sputnik.
Article 219, Electoral Bribe, carries a 3-6-year prison sentence for offering material benefits in the course of a vote for individuals, and 4-8 years for an organized group.
Then there’s the vote itself, from “blatant, unprecedented instances of voting process violations,” to the comparison of ballot protocols at local polling stations to the central election commission’s official results.
“The core of the problem is not even so much in the voting process, but the comparison of local results with the final protocols…That’s where problems are bound to arise, and if the opposition doesn’t address this, then we have problems within the opposition.”
Does the EU care about Armenia sticking to “European standards” in voting? Not a chance, Urikhanyan says.
“There are no standards. There is only one standard – the expulsion of Russia from the region, and first and foremost from Armenia,” and ultimately, “sacrificing the Armenian state,” so that “perhaps one day the formulation ‘to the last Ukrainian’ will be [reformulated as] ‘to the last Armenian.’”