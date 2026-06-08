https://sputnikglobe.com/20260608/armenian-parliamentary-elections-political-circus-accompanied-by-all-the-usual-dirty-tricks-1124283181.html

Armenian Parliamentary Elections: Political Circus Accompanied by All the Usual Dirty Tricks

Armenian Parliamentary Elections: Political Circus Accompanied by All the Usual Dirty Tricks

Sputnik International

“The day before the election, six opposition candidates were detained and charged with money laundering -just as the campaign gained momentum. This isn’t democracy – it’s classical administrative leverage at its crudest,” political scientist Migran Shahzadeyan told Sputnik, commenting on Sunday’s highly contentious vote.

2026-06-08T12:58+0000

2026-06-08T12:58+0000

2026-06-08T12:58+0000

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election

election fraud

election interference

election meddling

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From intimidation and smear campaigns to manipulation of electoral lists, the vote saw all the “dirty tricks typical for the post-Soviet space,” he says.The victory of Prime Minister Pashinyan’s Civic Contract party “cannot be called fair, as it was achieved not so much from popular support as by clearing the political field.” Even then, it got only 49.85% of the vote, which says something about his true popularity.Did the election live up to Pashinyan’s promises about observing “European standards?” That’s “pure propaganda,” Shahzadeyan says. But the EU isn’t particularly interested about the methods used.What will the vote mean for Armenia’s political course? Hard to say.Violation of the Criminal CodePutting aside all other abuses, the material promises made by Civil Contract like pension increases fall under “very specific, black-and-white wording in the criminal code,” Tigran Urikhanyan, chairman of the opposition Alliance Party told Sputnik.Article 219, Electoral Bribe, carries a 3-6-year prison sentence for offering material benefits in the course of a vote for individuals, and 4-8 years for an organized group.Then there’s the vote itself, from “blatant, unprecedented instances of voting process violations,” to the comparison of ballot protocols at local polling stations to the central election commission’s official results.Does the EU care about Armenia sticking to “European standards” in voting? Not a chance, Urikhanyan says.

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armenia, europe, russia, european union (eu), election, election fraud, election interference, election meddling