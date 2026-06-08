https://sputnikglobe.com/20260608/russia-and-pakistan-launch-webinar-series-to-boost-cooperation-amid-global-tectonic-shifts-1124283107.html

Russia and Pakistan Launch Webinar Series to Boost Cooperation Amid Global Tectonic Shifts

Russia and Pakistan Launch Webinar Series to Boost Cooperation Amid Global Tectonic Shifts

Sputnik International

As part of the expanding strategic dialogue between Russia and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, a series of webinars titled "Pakistan and Russia: Bilateral Relations at the Cusp of a Shifting Global Order" will be held.

2026-06-08T12:10+0000

2026-06-08T12:10+0000

2026-06-08T12:12+0000

world

russia

pakistan

cooperation

world order

dialogue

relations

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/06/08/1124282778_0:0:741:418_1920x0_80_0_0_a0b7db75ef6e11b1d02bb83910579399.jpg

The first webinar is scheduled for June 9, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 1:45 PM (Moscow time) / 1:00 PM to 3:45 PM (Islamabad time) at the Zhirinovsky University of World Civilizations. The event is organized by the Zhirinovsky University of World Civilizations (Russia) and the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI).The experts will also assess Pakistan's diplomatic role in initiating peace talks between the US and Iran, its efforts to de-escalate the conflict in the Middle East, and the prospects for expanding the Russian-Pakistani strategic partnership. This will be examined against the backdrop of centrifugal forces seeking to weaken the security architecture across the Middle East, South Asia, and Eurasia as a whole. The following participants will speak on behalf of Pakistan during the webinar:· Sardar Awas Leghari, Federal Minister for Energy (online)· Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Russia (in person)· Sherry Rehman, Senator (online)· Neelum Nigar, Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (online)· Tariq Fatemi, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary (online)· Masood Khan, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary (online)· Talat Hussain, journalist and political scientist (online)· Khalid Mahmood, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary and head of the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (online)The Russian speakers will include:· Roxolana Zigon, Director of the Research Center "Diplomacy of Peoples, Partnership of Civilizations" at the Center for Youth Public Diplomacy (webinar organizer);· Natalia Zamaraeva, Ph.D. in History, Senior Research Fellow at the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences;· Leonid Savin, political scientist and Editor-in-Chief of Geopolitika.ru;· Dimitri Simes Jr., Head of Sputnik International.The webinar will open with welcoming remarks from Neelum Nigar, Yevgenia Konareva, Assistant Director of the Second Asian Department within the Russian Foreign Ministry and Sardar Awas Lagheri.The webinar’s first session, moderated by Zigon, will feature presentations by:· Tariq Fatemi: "Russia and Pakistan: Striving for Strategic Stability in the Context of a Shifting Global Order"· Faisal Niaz Tirmizi: "Pakistan's Role in Shaping a Multipolar World: Peace Talks in Islamabad as the Foundation for a New Era of Diplomacy"· Natalia Zamaraeva: "Russia and Pakistan: Incentives for Achieving a Closer Strategic Partnership Through Trade, Infrastructure Connectivity, and Humanitarian Ties"The second session, moderated by journalist and AsiaOne News host James Naish, will feature presentations by:· Sherry Rehman: "Transformation of the Concept of National Sovereignty, Security, Governance, and Leadership in Pakistan After the End of the War in Iran"· Dimitri Simes Jr.: "The Vacuum of Strategic Communications and Media Relations Between Russia and Pakistan: Causes and Prospects for Active Interaction"· Talat Hussain: "The Role of Modern Media in Assisting Civil Society in Russia and Pakistan to Build More Trusting Relationships, P2P Contacts, and B2B Contacts"· Leonid Savin: "Illusions and Dilemmas of Strategic Alliances at a Key Moment of Global Transformation"Khalid Mahmood and Roxolana Zigon will deliver the closing remarks and acceptance speeches.The webinar will bring together a wide range of participants, including experts, foreign diplomats, international relations students, and business representatives, as well as distinguished guests, all of whom will be able to take part in the discussions between sessions.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260421/pakistan-turns-to-russia-to-break-free-from-western-ai-dominance-1124019318.html

russia

pakistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, pakistan, cooperation, world order, dialogue, relations