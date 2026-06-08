International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260608/strike-on-moscowsimferopol-passenger-train-criminal-act-by-the-kiev-regime--kremlin-1124282377.html
Strike on Moscow–Simferopol Passenger Train Criminal Act by the Kiev Regime – Kremlin
Strike on Moscow–Simferopol Passenger Train Criminal Act by the Kiev Regime – Kremlin
Sputnik International
A drone attacked a Moscow-Simferopol passenger train on Monday morning, injuring the locomotive driver and killing his assistant.
2026-06-08T10:49+0000
2026-06-08T10:49+0000
world
dmitry peskov
ukraine
moscow
kiev
nato
kremlin
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/06/08/1124282447_0:138:1355:900_1920x0_80_0_0_ded9399ab13525f17f19cf07214af0cd.jpg
"Such actions significantly complicate any further attempts to move towards a peaceful settlement. We remain open to this. But you can see that the Kiev regime itself is doing everything to slow down this process," the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told reporters.Other statements by the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov:▫️ It is difficult to imagine the possibility of negotiations with Ukraine today amid Ukraine's terrorist actions▫️ Ukraine is doing everything it can to slow down the peace process▫️ Russia is taking measures to ensure its own security as NATO's military infrastructure approaches its borders
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260605/ukraine-violates-ceasefire-at-zaporozhye-npp-1124268263.html
ukraine
moscow
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/06/08/1124282447_155:0:1355:900_1920x0_80_0_0_aeb67126bcfb68f91dcc1b8379cc1c23.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
dmitry peskov, ukraine, moscow, kiev, nato, kremlin
dmitry peskov, ukraine, moscow, kiev, nato, kremlin

Strike on Moscow–Simferopol Passenger Train Criminal Act by the Kiev Regime – Kremlin

10:49 GMT 08.06.2026
© SputnikRailway in Russia
Railway in Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.06.2026
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Crimean Governor Sergey Aksyonov said that a drone attacked a Moscow-Simferopol passenger train on Monday morning, injuring the locomotive driver and killing his assistant.
"Such actions significantly complicate any further attempts to move towards a peaceful settlement. We remain open to this. But you can see that the Kiev regime itself is doing everything to slow down this process," the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told reporters.

Other statements by the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov:

▫️ It is difficult to imagine the possibility of negotiations with Ukraine today amid Ukraine's terrorist actions

▫️ Ukraine is doing everything it can to slow down the peace process

▫️ Russia is taking measures to ensure its own security as NATO's military infrastructure approaches its borders
Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.06.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine Violates Ceasefire at Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant
5 June, 12:28 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала