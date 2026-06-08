https://sputnikglobe.com/20260608/strike-on-moscowsimferopol-passenger-train-criminal-act-by-the-kiev-regime--kremlin-1124282377.html

Strike on Moscow–Simferopol Passenger Train Criminal Act by the Kiev Regime – Kremlin

Strike on Moscow–Simferopol Passenger Train Criminal Act by the Kiev Regime – Kremlin

Sputnik International

A drone attacked a Moscow-Simferopol passenger train on Monday morning, injuring the locomotive driver and killing his assistant.

2026-06-08T10:49+0000

2026-06-08T10:49+0000

2026-06-08T10:49+0000

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"Such actions significantly complicate any further attempts to move towards a peaceful settlement. We remain open to this. But you can see that the Kiev regime itself is doing everything to slow down this process," the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told reporters.Other statements by the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov:▫️ It is difficult to imagine the possibility of negotiations with Ukraine today amid Ukraine's terrorist actions▫️ Ukraine is doing everything it can to slow down the peace process▫️ Russia is taking measures to ensure its own security as NATO's military infrastructure approaches its borders

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