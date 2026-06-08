https://sputnikglobe.com/20260608/strike-on-moscowsimferopol-passenger-train-criminal-act-by-the-kiev-regime--kremlin-1124282377.html
Strike on Moscow–Simferopol Passenger Train Criminal Act by the Kiev Regime – Kremlin
Strike on Moscow–Simferopol Passenger Train Criminal Act by the Kiev Regime – Kremlin
Sputnik International
A drone attacked a Moscow-Simferopol passenger train on Monday morning, injuring the locomotive driver and killing his assistant.
2026-06-08T10:49+0000
2026-06-08T10:49+0000
2026-06-08T10:49+0000
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"Such actions significantly complicate any further attempts to move towards a peaceful settlement. We remain open to this. But you can see that the Kiev regime itself is doing everything to slow down this process," the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told reporters.Other statements by the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov:▫️ It is difficult to imagine the possibility of negotiations with Ukraine today amid Ukraine's terrorist actions▫️ Ukraine is doing everything it can to slow down the peace process▫️ Russia is taking measures to ensure its own security as NATO's military infrastructure approaches its borders
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Strike on Moscow–Simferopol Passenger Train Criminal Act by the Kiev Regime – Kremlin
Crimean Governor Sergey Aksyonov said that a drone attacked a Moscow-Simferopol passenger train on Monday morning, injuring the locomotive driver and killing his assistant.
"Such actions significantly complicate any further attempts to move towards a peaceful settlement. We remain open to this. But you can see that the Kiev regime itself is doing everything to slow down this process," the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told reporters.
Other statements by the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov:
▫️ It is difficult to imagine the possibility of negotiations with Ukraine today amid Ukraine's terrorist actions
▫️ Ukraine is doing everything it can to slow down the peace process
▫️ Russia is taking measures to ensure its own security as NATO's military infrastructure approaches its borders