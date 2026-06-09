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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260609/china-launches-biggest-inland-ship-lock-project-ever-built-1124287888.html
China Launches Biggest Inland Ship Lock Project Ever Built 
China Launches Biggest Inland Ship Lock Project Ever Built 
Sputnik International
China has broken ground on a massive $11.3 billion expansion of the Three Gorges waterway that could transform logistics along the Yangtze River — the country’s economic artery.
2026-06-09T10:12+0000
2026-06-09T10:12+0000
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A new five-tier, dual-track ship lock will be added at the Three Gorges Dam, designed to handle vessels of up to 10,000 tons.The project will nearly double annual cargo capacity from current levels, pushing total throughput to 336 million tons per year. Cargo traffic has already overwhelmed the existing system, with freight volumes reaching 173 million tons in 2025. This mega-infrastructure push strengthens the Yangtze River Economic Belt, which already generates nearly half of China’s GDP, cuts logistics costs, eases supply chain bottlenecks, and boosts connectivity between inland regions and global markets.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260609/chinas-high-tech-export-boom-defies-global-uncertainty-1124287730.html
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China Launches Biggest Inland Ship Lock Project Ever Built 

10:12 GMT 09.06.2026
© AP PhotoFILE - In this, March 29, 2018, file photo, a container ship is docked at the Yangshan port in Shanghai.
FILE - In this, March 29, 2018, file photo, a container ship is docked at the Yangshan port in Shanghai. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.06.2026
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China has broken ground on a massive $11.3 billion expansion of the Three Gorges waterway that could transform logistics along the Yangtze River — the country’s economic artery.
A new five-tier, dual-track ship lock will be added at the Three Gorges Dam, designed to handle vessels of up to 10,000 tons.

The project will nearly double annual cargo capacity from current levels, pushing total throughput to 336 million tons per year. Cargo traffic has already overwhelmed the existing system, with freight volumes reaching 173 million tons in 2025.

This mega-infrastructure push strengthens the Yangtze River Economic Belt, which already generates nearly half of China’s GDP, cuts logistics costs, eases supply chain bottlenecks, and boosts connectivity between inland regions and global markets.
Containers are pictured on board of the 'Star' vessel of the China Shipping Container Lines shipping company at the harbour in Hamburg, Germany. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.06.2026
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