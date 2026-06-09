https://sputnikglobe.com/20260609/chinas-high-tech-export-boom-defies-global-uncertainty-1124287730.html
China's High-Tech Export Boom Defies Global Uncertainty
China's High-Tech Export Boom Defies Global Uncertainty
Sputnik International
China's export sector is proving exceptionally strong, fueled by global demand for AI hardware and green energy tech, China Chamber of Commerce data shows.
2026-06-09T10:07+0000
2026-06-09T10:07+0000
2026-06-09T10:10+0000
world
china
export
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/09/1121843787_0:34:3522:2015_1920x0_80_0_0_3738c57f6a4b37efa6331190fc7211ce.jpg
Global AI investment surge plays to China’s strengths, as Chinese firms lead in printed circuit boards, optical components, and memory chips.Mature manufacturing and vertical integration are cementing China’s pivotal role in the global high-tech and green transition.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260607/china-launches-maritime-law-enforcement-operation-east-of-taiwan-island-1124278768.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/09/1121843787_396:0:3127:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ffd984b4f26970a90a6de1c35b2c454c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
china, export
China's High-Tech Export Boom Defies Global Uncertainty
10:07 GMT 09.06.2026 (Updated: 10:10 GMT 09.06.2026)
China's export sector is proving exceptionally strong, fueled by global demand for AI hardware and green energy tech, China Chamber of Commerce data shows.
Global AI investment surge plays to China’s strengths, as Chinese firms lead in printed circuit boards, optical components, and memory chips.
Integrated circuit exports have grown by more than 20% annually
for 13 straight months, with export value surging 92%
in April alone
EV exports jumped 68.1%
in the first four months of the year, while lithium battery exports rose 43.2%
Mature manufacturing and vertical integration are cementing China’s pivotal role in the global high-tech and green transition.