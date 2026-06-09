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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260609/chinas-high-tech-export-boom-defies-global-uncertainty-1124287730.html
China's High-Tech Export Boom Defies Global Uncertainty
China's High-Tech Export Boom Defies Global Uncertainty
Sputnik International
China's export sector is proving exceptionally strong, fueled by global demand for AI hardware and green energy tech, China Chamber of Commerce data shows.
2026-06-09T10:07+0000
2026-06-09T10:10+0000
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Global AI investment surge plays to China’s strengths, as Chinese firms lead in printed circuit boards, optical components, and memory chips.Mature manufacturing and vertical integration are cementing China’s pivotal role in the global high-tech and green transition.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260607/china-launches-maritime-law-enforcement-operation-east-of-taiwan-island-1124278768.html
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China's High-Tech Export Boom Defies Global Uncertainty

10:07 GMT 09.06.2026 (Updated: 10:10 GMT 09.06.2026)
© AP Photo / Michael SohnContainers are pictured on board of the 'Star' vessel of the China Shipping Container Lines shipping company at the harbour in Hamburg, Germany.
Containers are pictured on board of the 'Star' vessel of the China Shipping Container Lines shipping company at the harbour in Hamburg, Germany. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.06.2026
© AP Photo / Michael Sohn
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China's export sector is proving exceptionally strong, fueled by global demand for AI hardware and green energy tech, China Chamber of Commerce data shows.
Global AI investment surge plays to China’s strengths, as Chinese firms lead in printed circuit boards, optical components, and memory chips.
Integrated circuit exports have grown by more than 20% annually for 13 straight months, with export value surging 92% in April alone
EV exports jumped 68.1% in the first four months of the year, while lithium battery exports rose 43.2%
Mature manufacturing and vertical integration are cementing China’s pivotal role in the global high-tech and green transition.
Chinese People's Liberation Army's amphibious landing ship Yimeng Shan sailed into the Victoria Harbour for port call in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.06.2026
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