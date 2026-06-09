https://sputnikglobe.com/20260609/chinas-high-tech-export-boom-defies-global-uncertainty-1124287730.html

China's High-Tech Export Boom Defies Global Uncertainty

China's High-Tech Export Boom Defies Global Uncertainty

Sputnik International

China's export sector is proving exceptionally strong, fueled by global demand for AI hardware and green energy tech, China Chamber of Commerce data shows.

2026-06-09T10:07+0000

2026-06-09T10:07+0000

2026-06-09T10:10+0000

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Global AI investment surge plays to China’s strengths, as Chinese firms lead in printed circuit boards, optical components, and memory chips.Mature manufacturing and vertical integration are cementing China’s pivotal role in the global high-tech and green transition.

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