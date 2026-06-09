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China Unveils Potential Nuclear Submarine-Hunting Game Changer
China Unveils Potential Nuclear Submarine-Hunting Game Changer
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China has successfully tested an Airborne Transient Electromagnetic (ATEM) system — a helicopter-towed “kite” of massive coils that could pierce submarine stealth like never before, reports SCMP.
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China Unveils Potential Nuclear Submarine-Hunting Game Changer

10:14 GMT 09.06.2026
© AFP 2023 / Guang NiuChinese Navy submarine (file)
Chinese Navy submarine (file) - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.06.2026
© AFP 2023 / Guang Niu
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China has successfully tested an Airborne Transient Electromagnetic (ATEM) system — a helicopter-towed “kite” of massive coils that could pierce submarine stealth like never before, reports SCMP.
1.
ATEM sends electromagnetic pulses deep into water and detects conductive objects through their secondary magnetic signatures
2.
When the pulse stops, it induces decaying “eddy currents” in conductive targets like submarine hulls, which generate detectable secondary magnetic fields
3.
A receiver coil analyzes the signal’s strength and decay rate to reveal not just presence, but depth and target characteristics
4.
Engineers solved a key challenge: keeping a massive multi-coil airborne array stable during flight, allowing accurate data collection
5.
The technology could eventually be combined with AI, seabed sensors, drones, and sonar networks to boost anti-submarine detection capabilities
FILE - In this, March 29, 2018, file photo, a container ship is docked at the Yangshan port in Shanghai. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.06.2026
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China Launches Biggest Inland Ship Lock Project Ever Built 
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