China Unveils Potential Nuclear Submarine-Hunting Game Changer

1. ATEM sends electromagnetic pulses deep into water and detects conductive objects through their secondary magnetic signatures ATEM sends electromagnetic pulses deep into water and detects conductive objects through their secondary magnetic signatures

2. When the pulse stops, it induces decaying “eddy currents” in conductive targets like submarine hulls, which generate detectable secondary magnetic fields When the pulse stops, it induces decaying “eddy currents” in conductive targets like submarine hulls, which generate detectable secondary magnetic fields

3. A receiver coil analyzes the signal’s strength and decay rate to reveal not just presence, but depth and target characteristics A receiver coil analyzes the signal’s strength and decay rate to reveal not just presence, but depth and target characteristics

4. Engineers solved a key challenge: keeping a massive multi-coil airborne array stable during flight, allowing accurate data collection Engineers solved a key challenge: keeping a massive multi-coil airborne array stable during flight, allowing accurate data collection