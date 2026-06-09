https://sputnikglobe.com/20260609/germany-france-end-cooperation-on-joint-fcas-fighter-jet-project--reports-1124287171.html

Germany, France End Cooperation on Joint FCAS Fighter Jet Project – Reports

Germany, France End Cooperation on Joint FCAS Fighter Jet Project – Reports

Sputnik International

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron have agreed to terminate a joint project to build a Future Combat Air System (FCAS) fighter jet, European media reported on Monday, citing a German government official.

2026-06-09T03:11+0000

2026-06-09T03:11+0000

2026-06-09T04:52+0000

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"President [Emmanuel] Macron and the Federal Chancellor [Friedrich Merz] have come to the shared conclusion that the companies involved will not be able to come together to build a joint fighter jet. They acknowledge this reality," the official told Politico on condition of anonymity. Both leaders acknowledged that European aerospace manufacturer Airbus and French aircraft manufacturer Dassault Aviation were unable to put aside their disagreements over leadership of the multibillion-euro project. "Federal Chancellor Merz has therefore advised President Macron not to pursue the development of a joint fighter jet any further," the official said. Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury suggested in February that the corporation could support the creation of two separate fighter jet projects if approved by clients. In March, Dassault Aviation CEO Eric Trappier described FCAS as "dead" and complained that Airbus no longer wanted to work with his company on the project. The Future Combat Air System program was launched in 2017 to create a combat aircraft to replace the Rafale fighters used by France and the Eurofighter jets operated by Germany and Spain.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260526/germany-launched-unprecedented-war-preparations---expert-1124188469.html

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europe, friedrich merz, emmanuel macron, france, germany, spain, airbus, dassault aviation, future combat air system