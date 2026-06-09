https://sputnikglobe.com/20260609/japan-to-strengthen-forces-in-southwestern-part-over-chinas-actions---defense-minister-1124287332.html
Japan to Strengthen Forces in Southwestern Part Over China's Actions - Defense Minister
Japan to Strengthen Forces in Southwestern Part Over China's Actions - Defense Minister
Sputnik International
Japan will strengthen its defenses in the southwestern part of the country amid China's alleged attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo by force, Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said on Tuesday.
2026-06-09T06:22+0000
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"It is important to clearly demonstrate Japan's resolve that attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo by force - regardless of who, when, or where undertakes them - are unacceptable. This resolve is expressed first and foremost through the strengthening of our defense capabilities, and we must promote this even more actively, including by reinforcing the defense system in the southwestern region," Koizumi said at a parliamentary committee meeting. Japan's defense policy is not based on viewing a specific country or region as a threat and countering it militarily, the defense minister added. At the same time, Japan must make it clear that attempts to change the status quo by force are unacceptable, he added. Japan cannot achieve this on its own, Koizumi also acknowledged. In May, the Financial Times reported that during a summit with US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping criticized Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi for militarizing Japan.
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shinjiro koizumi, japan, china, donald trump, sanae takaichi
Japan to Strengthen Forces in Southwestern Part Over China's Actions - Defense Minister
TOKYO (Sputnik) - Japan will strengthen its defenses in the southwestern part of the country amid China's alleged attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo by force, Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said on Tuesday.
"It is important to clearly demonstrate Japan's resolve that attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo by force - regardless of who, when, or where undertakes them - are unacceptable. This resolve is expressed first and foremost through the strengthening of our defense capabilities, and we must promote this even more actively, including by reinforcing the defense system in the southwestern region," Koizumi said at a parliamentary committee meeting.
Japan's defense policy is not based on viewing a specific country or region as a threat and countering it militarily, the defense minister added. At the same time, Japan must make it clear that attempts to change the status quo by force are unacceptable, he added.
Japan cannot achieve this on its own, Koizumi also acknowledged.
"Building on the Japan-US alliance, we intend to enhance operational interoperability with like-minded partners in all areas - from exercises and the deployment of forces to defense equipment and industrial infrastructure - and thereby strengthen deterrence throughout the region," Koizumi said.
In May, the Financial Times reported that during a summit with US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping criticized Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi for militarizing Japan.