https://sputnikglobe.com/20260609/japan-to-strengthen-forces-in-southwestern-part-over-chinas-actions---defense-minister-1124287332.html

Japan to Strengthen Forces in Southwestern Part Over China's Actions - Defense Minister

Japan to Strengthen Forces in Southwestern Part Over China's Actions - Defense Minister

Sputnik International

Japan will strengthen its defenses in the southwestern part of the country amid China's alleged attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo by force, Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said on Tuesday.

2026-06-09T06:22+0000

2026-06-09T06:22+0000

2026-06-09T06:22+0000

asia

shinjiro koizumi

japan

china

donald trump

sanae takaichi

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/04/15/1124016696_0:0:1211:681_1920x0_80_0_0_14fa88821d1d87d7b32c36c9303b5832.jpg

"It is important to clearly demonstrate Japan's resolve that attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo by force - regardless of who, when, or where undertakes them - are unacceptable. This resolve is expressed first and foremost through the strengthening of our defense capabilities, and we must promote this even more actively, including by reinforcing the defense system in the southwestern region," Koizumi said at a parliamentary committee meeting. Japan's defense policy is not based on viewing a specific country or region as a threat and countering it militarily, the defense minister added. At the same time, Japan must make it clear that attempts to change the status quo by force are unacceptable, he added. Japan cannot achieve this on its own, Koizumi also acknowledged. In May, the Financial Times reported that during a summit with US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping criticized Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi for militarizing Japan.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260524/us-delays-tomahawk-delivery-to-japan-by-up-to-2-years--report-1124179022.html

japan

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

shinjiro koizumi, japan, china, donald trump, sanae takaichi