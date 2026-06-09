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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260609/japan-to-strengthen-forces-in-southwestern-part-over-chinas-actions---defense-minister-1124287332.html
Japan to Strengthen Forces in Southwestern Part Over China's Actions - Defense Minister
Japan to Strengthen Forces in Southwestern Part Over China's Actions - Defense Minister
Sputnik International
Japan will strengthen its defenses in the southwestern part of the country amid China's alleged attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo by force, Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said on Tuesday.
2026-06-09T06:22+0000
2026-06-09T06:22+0000
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"It is important to clearly demonstrate Japan's resolve that attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo by force - regardless of who, when, or where undertakes them - are unacceptable. This resolve is expressed first and foremost through the strengthening of our defense capabilities, and we must promote this even more actively, including by reinforcing the defense system in the southwestern region," Koizumi said at a parliamentary committee meeting. Japan's defense policy is not based on viewing a specific country or region as a threat and countering it militarily, the defense minister added. At the same time, Japan must make it clear that attempts to change the status quo by force are unacceptable, he added. Japan cannot achieve this on its own, Koizumi also acknowledged. In May, the Financial Times reported that during a summit with US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping criticized Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi for militarizing Japan.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260524/us-delays-tomahawk-delivery-to-japan-by-up-to-2-years--report-1124179022.html
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Japan to Strengthen Forces in Southwestern Part Over China's Actions - Defense Minister

06:22 GMT 09.06.2026
Japanese Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF) frigate JS Noshiro, US Navy USS Shoup (DDG86), and Philippine Navy BRP Jose Rizal perform maneuvers during joint drills
Japanese Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF) frigate JS Noshiro, US Navy USS Shoup (DDG86), and Philippine Navy BRP Jose Rizal perform maneuvers during joint drills - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.06.2026
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TOKYO (Sputnik) - Japan will strengthen its defenses in the southwestern part of the country amid China's alleged attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo by force, Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said on Tuesday.
"It is important to clearly demonstrate Japan's resolve that attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo by force - regardless of who, when, or where undertakes them - are unacceptable. This resolve is expressed first and foremost through the strengthening of our defense capabilities, and we must promote this even more actively, including by reinforcing the defense system in the southwestern region," Koizumi said at a parliamentary committee meeting.
Japan's defense policy is not based on viewing a specific country or region as a threat and countering it militarily, the defense minister added. At the same time, Japan must make it clear that attempts to change the status quo by force are unacceptable, he added.
Japan cannot achieve this on its own, Koizumi also acknowledged.
"Building on the Japan-US alliance, we intend to enhance operational interoperability with like-minded partners in all areas - from exercises and the deployment of forces to defense equipment and industrial infrastructure - and thereby strengthen deterrence throughout the region," Koizumi said.
In May, the Financial Times reported that during a summit with US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping criticized Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi for militarizing Japan.
A Tomahawk Land Attack Missile (TLAM) launches from the guided missile cruiser USS Cape St. George (CG 71), in operation in the Mediterranean Sea, on March 23, 2003 - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.05.2026
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