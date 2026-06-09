https://sputnikglobe.com/20260609/russian-forces-blast-key-ukrainian-energy-and-transport-hubs-1124287564.html

Russian Firepower Unleashes Hell on Key Ukrainian Energy and Transport Hubs

Russian Firepower Unleashes Hell on Key Ukrainian Energy and Transport Hubs

Sputnik International

The Russian forces struck Ukraine's ammunition and fuel depots, as well as transport and energy infrastructure facilities, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

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"Operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces, and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces' battlegroups have struck ammunition and fuel depots, as well as transport and energy infrastructure facilities used of Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement.The strikes also targeted temporary staging areas for Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries, the ministry added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260608/russian-armed-forces-take-control-of-khimik-settlement-in-donetsk-peoples-republic-1124282065.html

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