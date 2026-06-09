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On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
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Russian Firepower Unleashes Hell on Key Ukrainian Energy and Transport Hubs
Russian Firepower Unleashes Hell on Key Ukrainian Energy and Transport Hubs
Sputnik International
The Russian forces struck Ukraine's ammunition and fuel depots, as well as transport and energy infrastructure facilities, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
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"Operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces, and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces' battlegroups have struck ammunition and fuel depots, as well as transport and energy infrastructure facilities used of Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement.The strikes also targeted temporary staging areas for Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries, the ministry added.
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Russian Firepower Unleashes Hell on Key Ukrainian Energy and Transport Hubs

10:02 GMT 09.06.2026 (Updated: 10:07 GMT 09.06.2026)
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen of the Tsentr Battlegroup fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher at Ukrainian positions amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine
Russian servicemen of the Tsentr Battlegroup fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher at Ukrainian positions amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.06.2026
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The Russian military pounded Ukraine's ammunition and fuel depots, as well as transport and energy infrastructure facilities, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.
"Operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces, and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces' battlegroups have struck ammunition and fuel depots, as well as transport and energy infrastructure facilities used of Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement.
The strikes also targeted temporary staging areas for Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries, the ministry added.
Ukraine lost over 325 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup, over 240 Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated by the Sever battlegroup, over 345 by the Vostok battlegroup
As many as 230 Ukrainian soldiers were neutralized by the Zapad battlegroup, over 115 by the Yug battlegroup, and up to 75 by the Dnepr battlegroup
Russian servicemen of the 20th Red Banner Guards Combined Arms Army fire a BM-27 9K57 Uragan (Hurricane) multiple launch rocket system towards Ukrainian positions - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.06.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Armed Forces Take Control of Khimik Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic
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