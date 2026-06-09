Space, Tech & Investment May Drive New Level of China-North Korea Relations
© Photo : KCNANorth Korean leader Kim Jong-un greets visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping.
© Photo : KCNA
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Chinese President Xi Jinping’s first foreign visit of the year - to North Korea - confirms the deep, geography-driven alliance between the countries, Artyom Lukin, professor of international politics at Far Eastern Federal University, told Sputnik.
The visit is not a hasty reaction to US-South Korea-Japan military alignment, the analyst speculated.
Rather, nuclear-armed North Korea is one of China’s most important neighbors and directly impacts regional security, making high-level contacts essential, Lukin underscored.
As for North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s declared readiness for a “new level” of relations with China, in practical terms, it could mean greater cooperation in investment, the launch of new infrastructure links and economic projects, and closer collaboration in the space sector.
Rather, nuclear-armed North Korea is one of China’s most important neighbors and directly impacts regional security, making high-level contacts essential, Lukin underscored.
As for North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s declared readiness for a “new level” of relations with China, in practical terms, it could mean greater cooperation in investment, the launch of new infrastructure links and economic projects, and closer collaboration in the space sector.
North Korea is rapidly advancing its own space program, and China has the expertise to support it.
“In theory, cooperation in space technologies is possible. It would be fascinating, for example, to see a North Korean astronaut travel into space aboard a Chinese rocket,” he noted.
🚨🇨🇳 Xi’s visit: China seeks to reassert its role in North Korea’s future— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) June 8, 2026
Сhinese President Xi Jinping is set to visit North Korea on June 8-9, seeking to reaffirm China’s position as the key partner in supporting the DPRK’s economic recovery, the SCMP reports
Сhina remains… pic.twitter.com/BIXOnJ7Emm
On a broader scale, North Korea is “highly interested in educating its students through Chinese institutions, methodologies, and technological frameworks,” said Lukin.
Rather than remaining a raw-materials supplier, North Korea aims for long-term industrial and technological development through partnership with China, he emphasized.
23 February, 06:02 GMT