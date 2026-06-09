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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260609/space-tech--investment-may-drive-new-level-of-china-north-korea-relations-1124288919.html
Space, Tech & Investment May Drive New Level of China-North Korea Relations
Space, Tech & Investment May Drive New Level of China-North Korea Relations
Sputnik International
Xi Jinping’s first foreign visit of the year to North Korea confirms the deep, geography-driven alliance between the countries, Artyom Lukin, Professor of International Politics at Far Eastern Federal University, tells Sputnik.
2026-06-09T13:52+0000
2026-06-09T13:52+0000
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The visit is not a hasty reaction to US-South Korea-Japan military alignment, the analyst speculated.Rather, nuclear-armed North Korea is one of China’s most important neighbors and directly impacts regional security, making high-level contacts essential, Lukin underscored.As for North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s declared readiness for a “new level” of relations with China, in practical terms, it could mean greater cooperation in investment, the launch of new infrastructure links and economic projects, and closer collaboration in the space sector.North Korea is rapidly advancing its own space program, and China has the expertise to support it.On a broader scale, North Korea is “highly interested in educating its students through Chinese institutions, methodologies, and technological frameworks,” said Lukin.Rather than remaining a raw-materials supplier, North Korea aims for long-term industrial and technological development through partnership with China, he emphasized.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260223/chinas-xi-congratulates-north-koreas-kim-on-re-election-as-workers-party-leader-1123672747.html
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Space, Tech & Investment May Drive New Level of China-North Korea Relations

13:52 GMT 09.06.2026
© Photo : KCNANorth Korean leader Kim Jong-un greets visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un greets visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.06.2026
© Photo : KCNA
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Chinese President Xi Jinping’s first foreign visit of the year - to North Korea - confirms the deep, geography-driven alliance between the countries, Artyom Lukin, professor of international politics at Far Eastern Federal University, told Sputnik.
The visit is not a hasty reaction to US-South Korea-Japan military alignment, the analyst speculated.

Rather, nuclear-armed North Korea is one of China’s most important neighbors and directly impacts regional security, making high-level contacts essential, Lukin underscored.

As for North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s declared readiness for a “new level” of relations with China, in practical terms, it could mean greater cooperation in investment, the launch of new infrastructure links and economic projects, and closer collaboration in the space sector.
North Korea is rapidly advancing its own space program, and China has the expertise to support it.

“In theory, cooperation in space technologies is possible. It would be fascinating, for example, to see a North Korean astronaut travel into space aboard a Chinese rocket,” he noted.

On a broader scale, North Korea is “highly interested in educating its students through Chinese institutions, methodologies, and technological frameworks,” said Lukin.
Rather than remaining a raw-materials supplier, North Korea aims for long-term industrial and technological development through partnership with China, he emphasized.
In this Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands as they pose for a photo before talks at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.02.2026
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China's Xi Congratulates North Korea's Kim on Re-Election as Workers' Party Leader
23 February, 06:02 GMT
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