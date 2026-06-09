https://sputnikglobe.com/20260609/us-hasnt-shared-details-of-the-witkoff-kushner-call-to-zelensky-with-russia-yet---kremlin-1124288131.html
US Hasn’t Shared Details of the Witkoff-Kushner Call to Zelensky With Russia Yet - Kremlin
US Hasn’t Shared Details of the Witkoff-Kushner Call to Zelensky With Russia Yet - Kremlin
Sputnik International
The phone talks between Steve Witkoff, Jared Jushner and Volodymyr Zelensky occured on June 8, Western media report quoting sources.
2026-06-09T10:47+0000
2026-06-09T10:47+0000
2026-06-09T10:47+0000
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US hasn't shared details of the Witkoff-Kushner call to Zelensky with Russia yet, the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said. Other statements from the Kremlin:The Europeans are still far from being ready to mediate in the Ukrainian settlement process, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.Europe is now focusing more on the continuation of the war, rather than on peace negotiations, the official said, calling it unacceptable that Europe wants to start mediation efforts in Ukraine by putting forward some conditions for Russia.
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us, russia, ukraine, steve witkoff, dmitry peskov, jared kushner
US Hasn’t Shared Details of the Witkoff-Kushner Call to Zelensky With Russia Yet - Kremlin
The phone talks between Steve Witkoff, Jared Jushner and Volodymyr Zelensky took place on June 8, media reported.
US hasn't shared details of the Witkoff-Kushner call to Zelensky with Russia yet, the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said.
Other statements from the Kremlin:
US negotiators will promptly inform Russia of any new developments from the call with Zelensky that require Russia's attention
No Putin-Trump phone call is on the agenda for now
The US mediation process on Ukraine is on pause, but the US remains in contact with both Russia and Ukraine
No exact date yet for Witkoff and Kushner's visit to Russia—but Russia would welcome them anytime
Russia prefers to wait for official election results in Armenia before sending congratulations
The Europeans are still far from being ready to mediate in the Ukrainian settlement process, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
Europe is now focusing more on the continuation of the war, rather than on peace negotiations, the official said, calling it unacceptable that Europe wants to start mediation efforts in Ukraine by putting forward some conditions for Russia.