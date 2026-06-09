https://sputnikglobe.com/20260609/us-hasnt-shared-details-of-the-witkoff-kushner-call-to-zelensky-with-russia-yet---kremlin-1124288131.html

US Hasn’t Shared Details of the Witkoff-Kushner Call to Zelensky With Russia Yet - Kremlin

US Hasn’t Shared Details of the Witkoff-Kushner Call to Zelensky With Russia Yet - Kremlin

Sputnik International

The phone talks between Steve Witkoff, Jared Jushner and Volodymyr Zelensky occured on June 8, Western media report quoting sources.

2026-06-09T10:47+0000

2026-06-09T10:47+0000

2026-06-09T10:47+0000

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US hasn't shared details of the Witkoff-Kushner call to Zelensky with Russia yet, the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said. Other statements from the Kremlin:The Europeans are still far from being ready to mediate in the Ukrainian settlement process, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.Europe is now focusing more on the continuation of the war, rather than on peace negotiations, the official said, calling it unacceptable that Europe wants to start mediation efforts in Ukraine by putting forward some conditions for Russia.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260510/witkoff-kushner-may-come-to-russia-soon---kremlin-aide-1124108277.html

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