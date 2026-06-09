https://sputnikglobe.com/20260609/us-leads-nuclear-spending-surge-as-global-arsenal-costs-hit-record-119-billion-1124289614.html

US Leads Nuclear Spending Surge as Global Arsenal Costs Hit Record $119 Billion

US Leads Nuclear Spending Surge as Global Arsenal Costs Hit Record $119 Billion

Sputnik International

The US heads a record rise in nuclear arsenal spending, accounting alone for $69.2 billion of the $119 billion spent on nuclear arsenals in 2025 by the world’s nine nuclear-armed states, according to the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN).

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The total represents a 19% increase from 2024, the highest level since ICAN began tracking spending of Russia, China, the US, France, the UK, India, Pakistan, North Korea, and Israel in 2020.Other major increases included:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260609/space-tech--investment-may-drive-new-level-of-china-north-korea-relations-1124288919.html

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