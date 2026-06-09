https://sputnikglobe.com/20260609/us-leads-nuclear-spending-surge-as-global-arsenal-costs-hit-record-119-billion-1124289614.html
US Leads Nuclear Spending Surge as Global Arsenal Costs Hit Record $119 Billion
US Leads Nuclear Spending Surge as Global Arsenal Costs Hit Record $119 Billion
Sputnik International
The US heads a record rise in nuclear arsenal spending, accounting alone for $69.2 billion of the $119 billion spent on nuclear arsenals in 2025 by the world’s nine nuclear-armed states, according to the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN).
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The total represents a 19% increase from 2024, the highest level since ICAN began tracking spending of Russia, China, the US, France, the UK, India, Pakistan, North Korea, and Israel in 2020.Other major increases included:
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US Leads Nuclear Spending Surge as Global Arsenal Costs Hit Record $119 Billion
The US heads a record rise in nuclear arsenal spending, accounting alone for $69.2 billion of the $119 billion spent on nuclear arsenals in 2025 by the world’s nine nuclear-armed states, according to the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN).
The total represents a 19% increase from 2024, the highest level since ICAN began tracking spending of Russia, China, the US, France, the UK, India, Pakistan, North Korea, and Israel in 2020.
Other major increases included:
China: 7% increase to $13.5 billion
United Kingdom: 17% increase to $12.6 billion
Russia: 6% increase to $9.5 billion