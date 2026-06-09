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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260609/us-leads-nuclear-spending-surge-as-global-arsenal-costs-hit-record-119-billion-1124289614.html
US Leads Nuclear Spending Surge as Global Arsenal Costs Hit Record $119 Billion
US Leads Nuclear Spending Surge as Global Arsenal Costs Hit Record $119 Billion
Sputnik International
The US heads a record rise in nuclear arsenal spending, accounting alone for $69.2 billion of the $119 billion spent on nuclear arsenals in 2025 by the world’s nine nuclear-armed states, according to the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN).
2026-06-09T15:59+0000
2026-06-09T15:59+0000
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The total represents a 19% increase from 2024, the highest level since ICAN began tracking spending of Russia, China, the US, France, the UK, India, Pakistan, North Korea, and Israel in 2020.Other major increases included:
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US Leads Nuclear Spending Surge as Global Arsenal Costs Hit Record $119 Billion

15:59 GMT 09.06.2026
© AP Photo / South Korea Defense Ministry In this photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry, a missile is fired during a joint training between U.S. and South Korea at an undisclosed location in South Korea, Wednesday, May 25, 2022
In this photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry, a missile is fired during a joint training between U.S. and South Korea at an undisclosed location in South Korea, Wednesday, May 25, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.06.2026
© AP Photo / South Korea Defense Ministry
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The US heads a record rise in nuclear arsenal spending, accounting alone for $69.2 billion of the $119 billion spent on nuclear arsenals in 2025 by the world’s nine nuclear-armed states, according to the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN).
The total represents a 19% increase from 2024, the highest level since ICAN began tracking spending of Russia, China, the US, France, the UK, India, Pakistan, North Korea, and Israel in 2020.

Other major increases included:
China: 7% increase to $13.5 billion
United Kingdom: 17% increase to $12.6 billion
Russia: 6% increase to $9.5 billion
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un greets visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.06.2026
Analysis
Space, Tech & Investment May Drive New Level of China-North Korea Relations
13:52 GMT
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