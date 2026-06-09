International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 22.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260609/us-to-continue-to-pursue-iran-nuclear-deal-regardless-of-israels-position---vance-1124286943.html
US to Continue to Pursue Iran Nuclear Deal Regardless of Israel's Position - Vance
US to Continue to Pursue Iran Nuclear Deal Regardless of Israel's Position - Vance
Sputnik International
The United States will continue to pursue the Iran nuclear deal, whether Israel likes it or not, US Vice President JD Vance said.
2026-06-09T03:41+0000
2026-06-09T04:49+0000
us-israel war on iran
us
jd vance
donald trump
israel
benjamin netanyahu
us-iran relations
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/04/17/1124030240_0:1:3072:1729_1920x0_80_0_0_e909f4be291eb4a7e8248e4238faddb9.jpg
On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke by phone with US President Donald Trump amid a new escalation in the conflict with Iran. Trump said later that Israel and Iran are seeking an immediate ceasefire, but could not reach an agreement due to "ignorance or stupidity." On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire. Subsequent talks held in Islamabad ended without a breakthrough.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260608/us-has-power-over-israel-to-stop-new-war-with-iran-1124286561.html
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/04/17/1124030240_125:0:2856:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ce157093c53e0f082c4fb7dd24fe55ff.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, jd vance, donald trump, israel, benjamin netanyahu, us-iran relations
us, jd vance, donald trump, israel, benjamin netanyahu, us-iran relations

US to Continue to Pursue Iran Nuclear Deal Regardless of Israel's Position - Vance

03:41 GMT 09.06.2026 (Updated: 04:49 GMT 09.06.2026)
© AP Photo / Anjum NaveedA billboard of the U.S. Iran talks is seen near Serena Hotel, the venue for the U.S. Iran officials meeting, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, April 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)
A billboard of the U.S. Iran talks is seen near Serena Hotel, the venue for the U.S. Iran officials meeting, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, April 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed) - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.06.2026
© AP Photo / Anjum Naveed
Subscribe
The United States will continue to pursue the Iran nuclear deal, whether Israel likes it or not, US Vice President JD Vance said.
On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke by phone with US President Donald Trump amid a new escalation in the conflict with Iran. Trump said later that Israel and Iran are seeking an immediate ceasefire, but could not reach an agreement due to "ignorance or stupidity."
"The president believes, and I think that he's right, that we can get the long-term settlement to Iran's nuclear deal. Now, Israel may like that, they may not like that, but fundamentally, we think this is in the best interest of the United States of America," Vance told Fox News.
An Israeli soldier guards an Iron Dome air defense system deployed in the Israeli controlled Golan Heights near the border with Syria, Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2015. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.06.2026
Analysis
US Has Power Over Israel to Stop New War With Iran
Yesterday, 17:30 GMT
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire. Subsequent talks held in Islamabad ended without a breakthrough.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала