https://sputnikglobe.com/20260609/us-to-continue-to-pursue-iran-nuclear-deal-regardless-of-israels-position---vance-1124286943.html

US to Continue to Pursue Iran Nuclear Deal Regardless of Israel's Position - Vance

US to Continue to Pursue Iran Nuclear Deal Regardless of Israel's Position - Vance

Sputnik International

The United States will continue to pursue the Iran nuclear deal, whether Israel likes it or not, US Vice President JD Vance said.

2026-06-09T03:41+0000

2026-06-09T03:41+0000

2026-06-09T04:49+0000

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On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke by phone with US President Donald Trump amid a new escalation in the conflict with Iran. Trump said later that Israel and Iran are seeking an immediate ceasefire, but could not reach an agreement due to "ignorance or stupidity." On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire. Subsequent talks held in Islamabad ended without a breakthrough.

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