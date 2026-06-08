https://sputnikglobe.com/20260608/us-has-power-over-israel-to-stop-new-war-with-iran-1124286561.html
US Has Power Over Israel to Stop New War With Iran
US Has Power Over Israel to Stop New War With Iran
Sputnik International
Israel cannot restart the war on Iran without US backing, Mehran Kamrava, professor of government at Georgetown University in Qatar, tells Sputnik.
2026-06-08T17:30+0000
2026-06-08T17:30+0000
2026-06-08T17:30+0000
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US President Donald Trump reportedly warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday not to respond to Iranian missile attacks, but Israel hit back the next day.Iran halted its attacks on Israel on Monday but warned it would restart if attacks on Lebanon continue.But Israel bombed Lebanon less than an hour after the Iranian announcement, the Lebanese National News Agency said.The professor believes the exchange of fire will not escalate into a larger war between Israel and Iran because Trump needs a deal with the Iranian leadership – and Netanyahu knows it."Israel in general and Netanyahu in particular do not necessarily want to antagonize Donald Trump," he added. "They know that this peace deal is important to Donald Trump."
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middle east, benjamin netanyahu, donald trump, israel, iran, iron dome, us
US Has Power Over Israel to Stop New War With Iran
Israel cannot restart the war on Iran without US backing, Mehran Kamrava, professor of government at Georgetown University in Qatar, tells Sputnik.
US President Donald Trump reportedly warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday not to respond to Iranian missile attacks
, but Israel hit back the next day.
"We now know that Israel has struck at least three locations in Iran, including Tehran, Isfahan, and the city of Tabriz," Kamrava says. "Netanyahu is under tremendous domestic pressure to respond. He could not have not responded."
Iran halted its attacks
on Israel on Monday but warned it would restart if attacks on Lebanon continue.
But Israel bombed Lebanon less than an hour after the Iranian announcement, the Lebanese National News Agency said.
The professor believes the exchange of fire will not escalate into a larger war between Israel and Iran because Trump needs a deal with the Iranian leadership – and Netanyahu knows it.
"I think it's important to remember that America supplies a major part of the so-called Iron Dome defense, and that Israel needs American defensive missiles and know-how to shoot down incoming Iranian missiles," Kamrava said "And so that's a major source of leverage that the US has."
"Israel in general and Netanyahu in particular do not necessarily want to antagonize Donald Trump," he added. "They know that this peace deal is important to Donald Trump."