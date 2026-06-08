https://sputnikglobe.com/20260608/us-has-power-over-israel-to-stop-new-war-with-iran-1124286561.html

US Has Power Over Israel to Stop New War With Iran

US Has Power Over Israel to Stop New War With Iran

Sputnik International

Israel cannot restart the war on Iran without US backing, Mehran Kamrava, professor of government at Georgetown University in Qatar, tells Sputnik.

2026-06-08T17:30+0000

2026-06-08T17:30+0000

2026-06-08T17:30+0000

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middle east

benjamin netanyahu

donald trump

israel

iran

iron dome

us

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US President Donald Trump reportedly warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday not to respond to Iranian missile attacks, but Israel hit back the next day.Iran halted its attacks on Israel on Monday but warned it would restart if attacks on Lebanon continue.But Israel bombed Lebanon less than an hour after the Iranian announcement, the Lebanese National News Agency said.The professor believes the exchange of fire will not escalate into a larger war between Israel and Iran because Trump needs a deal with the Iranian leadership – and Netanyahu knows it."Israel in general and Netanyahu in particular do not necessarily want to antagonize Donald Trump," he added. "They know that this peace deal is important to Donald Trump."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260608/israel-iran-escalation-trump-trying-to-cool-down-tensions-as-israel-tests-us-boundaries-1124285394.html

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Ekaterina Blinova

middle east, benjamin netanyahu, donald trump, israel, iran, iron dome, us