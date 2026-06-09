https://sputnikglobe.com/20260609/xis-visit-signifies-china-recognizing-north-koreas-nuclear-status-expert-1124290177.html

Xi's Visit Signifies China Recognizing North Korea's Nuclear Status – Expert

Xi's Visit Signifies China Recognizing North Korea's Nuclear Status – Expert

Sputnik International

Xi Jinping’s recent trip to North Korea took place amid growing military cooperation between the United States, South Korea and Japan, Georgy Toloraya, head of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Economics’ Center of Russian Strategy in Asia, tells Sputnik.

2026-06-09T17:46+0000

2026-06-09T17:46+0000

2026-06-09T17:46+0000

analysis

china

north korea

georgy toloraya

xi jinping

kim jong un

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/06/09/1124290019_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_9214f5fd340f65ee2610b349bd1f3b2e.jpg

China and North Korea have effectively reaffirmed their commitment to jointly oppose the aggressive policies of the US and its allies like Japan and South KoreaThe presence of high ranking Chinese military officials in Xi’s entourage shows that military issues clearly were on the visit’s agendaThe fact that the issue of the Korean peninsula’s denuclearization was not mentioned by the Chinese side suggests that China tacitly accepted North Korea as a nuclear powerIt is likely that China and North Korea may pursue joint economic and logistical ventures, but concrete details that might back up such assumptions are yet to comeMeanwhile, South Korea emerges as the biggest loser in this situation, as it ended up alienating itself from the multilateral processes in the region by too closely allying itself with the US

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260609/space-tech--investment-may-drive-new-level-of-china-north-korea-relations-1124288919.html

china

north korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

china, north korea, georgy toloraya, xi jinping, kim jong un