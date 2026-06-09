https://sputnikglobe.com/20260609/xis-visit-signifies-china-recognizing-north-koreas-nuclear-status-expert-1124290177.html
Xi's Visit Signifies China Recognizing North Korea's Nuclear Status – Expert
Xi's Visit Signifies China Recognizing North Korea's Nuclear Status – Expert
Sputnik International
Xi Jinping’s recent trip to North Korea took place amid growing military cooperation between the United States, South Korea and Japan, Georgy Toloraya, head of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Economics’ Center of Russian Strategy in Asia, tells Sputnik.
2026-06-09T17:46+0000
2026-06-09T17:46+0000
2026-06-09T17:46+0000
analysis
china
north korea
georgy toloraya
xi jinping
kim jong un
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/06/09/1124290019_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_9214f5fd340f65ee2610b349bd1f3b2e.jpg
China and North Korea have effectively reaffirmed their commitment to jointly oppose the aggressive policies of the US and its allies like Japan and South KoreaThe presence of high ranking Chinese military officials in Xi’s entourage shows that military issues clearly were on the visit’s agendaThe fact that the issue of the Korean peninsula’s denuclearization was not mentioned by the Chinese side suggests that China tacitly accepted North Korea as a nuclear powerIt is likely that China and North Korea may pursue joint economic and logistical ventures, but concrete details that might back up such assumptions are yet to comeMeanwhile, South Korea emerges as the biggest loser in this situation, as it ended up alienating itself from the multilateral processes in the region by too closely allying itself with the US
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260609/space-tech--investment-may-drive-new-level-of-china-north-korea-relations-1124288919.html
china
north korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/06/09/1124290019_114:0:2845:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b5ff9946e050df687442b35e4e8c6703.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
china, north korea, georgy toloraya, xi jinping, kim jong un
china, north korea, georgy toloraya, xi jinping, kim jong un
Xi's Visit Signifies China Recognizing North Korea's Nuclear Status – Expert
Xi Jinping’s recent trip to North Korea took place amid growing military cooperation between the United States, South Korea and Japan, Georgy Toloraya, head of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Economics’ Center of Russian Strategy in Asia, tells Sputnik.
China and North Korea have effectively reaffirmed their commitment to jointly oppose the aggressive policies of the US and its allies like Japan and South Korea
The presence of high ranking Chinese military officials in Xi’s entourage shows that military issues clearly were on the visit’s agenda
The fact that the issue of the Korean peninsula’s denuclearization was not mentioned by the Chinese side suggests that China tacitly accepted North Korea as a nuclear power
It is likely that China and North Korea may pursue joint economic and logistical ventures, but concrete details that might back up such assumptions are yet to come
Meanwhile, South Korea emerges as the biggest loser in this situation, as it ended up alienating itself from the multilateral processes in the region by too closely allying itself with the US