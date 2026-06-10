https://sputnikglobe.com/20260610/amid-global-tensions-russia-highlights-india-as-leading-power-under-modi---kremlin-1124292426.html
Amid Global Tensions, Russia Highlights India as Leading Power Under Modi - Kremlin
Amid Global Tensions, Russia Highlights India as Leading Power Under Modi - Kremlin
Sputnik International
Russia and India develop their ties in most sensitive areas through dialogue, and Russia expects that Indian PM Narendra Modi will continue the process, Russian President's Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.
2026-06-10T10:22+0000
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Key statements by Dmitry Peskov:On India-Russia RelationsOn Ukraine's attack on Russian historical sites
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russia, india, vladimir putin, narendra modi, dmitry peskov, ukraine
russia, india, vladimir putin, narendra modi, dmitry peskov, ukraine
Amid Global Tensions, Russia Highlights India as Leading Power Under Modi - Kremlin
Russia and India develop their ties in most sensitive areas through dialogue, and Russia expects that Indian PM Narendra Modi will continue the process, Russian President's Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.
Key statements by Dmitry Peskov:
On India-Russia Relations
India has become a leading power under Prime Minister Modi, with Russia and India united by strong partnership relations
Russia expects Modi to continue contributing to the development of Russian-Indian relations
Both nations are engaged in dialogue in the most sensitive areas
President Putin plans to hold a marathon of bilateral meetings within the framework of the upcoming Russia-ASEAN Summit, which will be held on June 18 in Russia’s Kazan.
On Ukraine's attack on Russian historical sites
Ukrainian strikes on historical sites once again emphasize Russia's rightness in its struggle for Russian regions
The Sevastopol Panorama Museum in Crimea will be restored after a Ukrainian strike and will become even more beautiful
Russia's struggle for its regions will end in victory