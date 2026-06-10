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Amid Global Tensions, Russia Highlights India as Leading Power Under Modi - Kremlin
Amid Global Tensions, Russia Highlights India as Leading Power Under Modi - Kremlin
Sputnik International
Russia and India develop their ties in most sensitive areas through dialogue, and Russia expects that Indian PM Narendra Modi will continue the process, Russian President's Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.
2026-06-10T10:22+0000
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Key statements by Dmitry Peskov:On India-Russia RelationsOn Ukraine's attack on Russian historical sites
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Amid Global Tensions, Russia Highlights India as Leading Power Under Modi - Kremlin

10:22 GMT 10.06.2026
© POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.06.2026
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Russia and India develop their ties in most sensitive areas through dialogue, and Russia expects that Indian PM Narendra Modi will continue the process, Russian President's Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.
Key statements by Dmitry Peskov:
On India-Russia Relations
India has become a leading power under Prime Minister Modi, with Russia and India united by strong partnership relations
Russia expects Modi to continue contributing to the development of Russian-Indian relations
Both nations are engaged in dialogue in the most sensitive areas
President Putin plans to hold a marathon of bilateral meetings within the framework of the upcoming Russia-ASEAN Summit, which will be held on June 18 in Russia’s Kazan.
On Ukraine's attack on Russian historical sites
Ukrainian strikes on historical sites once again emphasize Russia's rightness in its struggle for Russian regions
The Sevastopol Panorama Museum in Crimea will be restored after a Ukrainian strike and will become even more beautiful
Russia's struggle for its regions will end in victory
The Russian Sukhoi SU-57 E fighter jet performs during the 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as Airshow China, in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, China - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.05.2026
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