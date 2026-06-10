https://sputnikglobe.com/20260610/armenian-elections-held-amid-pressure-on-opposition-western-interference---russian-mfa-spox-1124291694.html

Armenian Elections Held Amid Pressure on Opposition, Western Interference - Russian MFA Spox

Armenian Elections Held Amid Pressure on Opposition, Western Interference - Russian MFA Spox

Sputnik International

Parliamentary elections in Armenia were held amid unprecedented pressure on the opposition by the authorities and unprecedented Western interference, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

2026-06-10T07:07+0000

2026-06-10T07:07+0000

2026-06-10T07:07+0000

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"Unprecedented pressure on the opposition. On the one hand, this is something that was clearly implemented as part of the Armenian authorities’ approach. And there was also, in my view, interference from the West that was equally unprecedented for this region in the context of electoral processes," Zakharova told Sputnik radio. Armenians voted in a parliamentary election on Sunday. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's Civil Contract party failed to win 50% of the votes, but it is projected to get enough seats to form a government due to mandates allocated to national minorities and the redistribution of votes cast for parties that did not make it into parliament. Opposition businessman Samvel Karapetyan's Strong Armenia came second with 23.28% of the vote, while former President Robert Kocharyan's Armenia alliance won 9.93%.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260608/osce-mission-calls-out-pashinyan-for-threats-against-opposition-ahead-of-armenias-elections-1124285843.html

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