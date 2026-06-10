International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260610/bad-idea-in-long-line-of-bad-ideas-expert-torches-militarization-gamble-of-eu-1124291831.html
‘Bad Idea in Long Line of Bad Ideas’: Expert Torches Militarization Gamble of EU
‘Bad Idea in Long Line of Bad Ideas’: Expert Torches Militarization Gamble of EU
Sputnik International
The EU's focus on rearmament while neglecting civilian industries is a major strategic error – especially as Russia and Ukraine attempt to reach a ceasefire, Professor Joe Siracusa, a political scientist and dean of Global Futures at Curtin University, told Sputnik.
2026-06-10T07:44+0000
2026-06-10T07:44+0000
analysis
europe
russia
ukraine
european union (eu)
germany
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107957/10/1079571024_0:143:3135:1906_1920x0_80_0_0_7cca481c48c55c5af8c969d002be86c7.jpg
Key highlights:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260609/eu-focus-on-militarization-could-leave-it-uncompetitive-and-unbalanced---expert-1124290731.html
russia
ukraine
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107957/10/1079571024_202:0:2933:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b8a6ff23fbcf6b8ddb20d3722d714a1e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
europe, russia, ukraine, european union (eu), germany
europe, russia, ukraine, european union (eu), germany

‘Bad Idea in Long Line of Bad Ideas’: Expert Torches Militarization Gamble of EU

07:44 GMT 10.06.2026
© AP Photo / CHRISTOF STACHEUS soldiers at the exercise area in Grafenwoehr, Germany
US soldiers at the exercise area in Grafenwoehr, Germany - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.06.2026
© AP Photo / CHRISTOF STACHE
Subscribe
The EU's focus on rearmament while neglecting civilian industries is a major strategic error – especially as Russia and Ukraine attempt to reach a ceasefire, Professor Joe Siracusa, a political scientist and dean of Global Futures at Curtin University, told Sputnik.
Key highlights:
The rearmament push creates an arms race where none existed — a form of warfare similar to the Cold War — bleeding resources that could have been better spent on infrastructure and civilian needs
With EU public debt projected to hit 85% of GDP by 2027, building a wartime economy on militarization will only worsen the financial disaster
Few sectors in Europe can survive without Russian oil and gas — and rearmament won't change that
Germany's debate over investing pension funds in defense stocks essentially gambles with the wealth and security of aging populations for uncertain future outcomes
“The only winners are arms manufacturers. War and its preparation are not always matters of national honor and national defense – but rather a matter of profit for the few,” Siracusa concluded.
German soldiers take part in the Lithuanian-German division-level international military exercise 'Grand Quadriga 2024' at a training range in Pabrade, north of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania on May 29, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.06.2026
Analysis
EU Focus on Militarization Could Leave It Uncompetitive and Unbalanced
Yesterday, 18:54 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала