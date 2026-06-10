https://sputnikglobe.com/20260610/bad-idea-in-long-line-of-bad-ideas-expert-torches-militarization-gamble-of-eu-1124291831.html
‘Bad Idea in Long Line of Bad Ideas’: Expert Torches Militarization Gamble of EU
‘Bad Idea in Long Line of Bad Ideas’: Expert Torches Militarization Gamble of EU
Sputnik International
The EU's focus on rearmament while neglecting civilian industries is a major strategic error – especially as Russia and Ukraine attempt to reach a ceasefire, Professor Joe Siracusa, a political scientist and dean of Global Futures at Curtin University, told Sputnik.
2026-06-10T07:44+0000
2026-06-10T07:44+0000
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europe, russia, ukraine, european union (eu), germany
‘Bad Idea in Long Line of Bad Ideas’: Expert Torches Militarization Gamble of EU
The EU's focus on rearmament while neglecting civilian industries is a major strategic error – especially as Russia and Ukraine attempt to reach a ceasefire, Professor Joe Siracusa, a political scientist and dean of Global Futures at Curtin University, told Sputnik.
The rearmament push creates an arms race where none existed — a form of warfare similar to the Cold War — bleeding resources that could have been better spent on infrastructure and civilian needs
With EU public debt projected to hit 85% of GDP by 2027, building a wartime economy on militarization will only worsen the financial disaster
Few sectors in Europe can survive without Russian oil and gas — and rearmament won't change that
Germany's debate over investing pension funds in defense stocks essentially gambles with the wealth and security of aging populations for uncertain future outcomes
“The only winners are arms manufacturers. War and its preparation are not always matters of national honor and national defense – but rather a matter of profit for the few,” Siracusa concluded.