The rearmament push creates an arms race where none existed — a form of warfare similar to the Cold War — bleeding resources that could have been better spent on infrastructure and civilian needs The rearmament push creates an arms race where none existed — a form of warfare similar to the Cold War — bleeding resources that could have been better spent on infrastructure and civilian needs

With EU public debt projected to hit 85% of GDP by 2027, building a wartime economy on militarization will only worsen the financial disaster With EU public debt projected to hit 85% of GDP by 2027, building a wartime economy on militarization will only worsen the financial disaster

Few sectors in Europe can survive without Russian oil and gas — and rearmament won't change that Few sectors in Europe can survive without Russian oil and gas — and rearmament won't change that