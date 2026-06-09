https://sputnikglobe.com/20260609/eu-focus-on-militarization-could-leave-it-uncompetitive-and-unbalanced---expert-1124290731.html

EU Focus on Militarization Could Leave It Uncompetitive and Unbalanced

EU Focus on Militarization Could Leave It Uncompetitive and Unbalanced

Sputnik International

An economic strategy focused mainly on militarization risks disrupting balanced regional development across Europe, Tiberio Graziani, chairman of Vision & Global Trends – International Institute for Global Analysis, tells Sputnik.

2026-06-09T18:54+0000

2026-06-09T18:54+0000

2026-06-09T18:56+0000

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europe

tiberio graziani

china

russia

european union (eu)

us

people's republic of china

european commission

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"Historically, Europe's strength has rested on a combination of industrial production, technological innovation, advanced infrastructure, commercial networks, and a highly skilled workforce," Graziani explains. "Military power has generally been the consequence rather than the cause of economic strength." As European elites increasingly shift the bloc onto a wartime footing, this balance could be endangered: Graziani argues that "a sustainable European strategy should seek an equilibrium between security requirements and economic development." This is impossible without constructive engagement with Russia, "given their geographical proximity, economic complementarities, and shared responsibility for the stability of the Eurasian space."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260609/eu-shift-into-military-bloc-will-erode-its-prosperity-for-generations-1124289753.html

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opinion, europe, tiberio graziani, china, russia, european union (eu), us, people's republic of china, european commission, military