https://sputnikglobe.com/20260610/cambodian-journalists-master-the-art-of-infographics-with-sputnikpro-1124294748.html

Cambodian Journalists Master the Art of Infographics With SputnikPro

Cambodian Journalists Master the Art of Infographics With SputnikPro

Sputnik International

Members of the Cambodian media outlet Cambodianess took part in a SputnikPro lecture dedicated to modern approaches to data visualization in media. The participants discussed the role of infographics as one of the key tools of contemporary journalism, capable of turning complex arrays of information into clear, meaningful, and visually engaging stories. The event was held in the format of a video bridge.

2026-06-10T14:27+0000

2026-06-10T14:27+0000

2026-06-10T14:27+0000

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The participants discussed the role of infographics as one of the key tools of contemporary journalism, capable of turning complex arrays of information into clear, meaningful, and visually engaging stories. The event was held in the format of a video bridge.The speaker was Veronika Lygina, Senior Producer at the Directorate for Latin America. Special attention was paid to how competent visualization helps audiences perceive information faster, understand its context better, and identify key points. Using examples of successful Sputnik Mundo projects, the speaker examined the core principles of visual storytelling and the potential of using infographics when covering a wide range of topics – from economics and geopolitics to science and sports.Veronika Lygina emphasized: "High-quality infographics are not just an element of page decoration, but a fully-fledged journalistic tool that helps audiences gain a deeper understanding of current events, their causes, and their consequences."The meeting also addressed why visual content is becoming increasingly important in an era of information overload and fierce competition for audience attention. Participants examined the impact of visual formats on audience engagement and their role in explaining complex and multifaceted social processes.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260529/gaza-strip-joins-sputnikpro-1124212807.html

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