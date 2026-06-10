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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260610/china-to-overtake-us-as-worlds-nuclear-power-leader-within-5-years--report-1124291317.html
China to Overtake US as World's Nuclear Power Leader Within 5 Years – Report
China to Overtake US as World's Nuclear Power Leader Within 5 Years – Report
Sputnik International
China is on track to surpass the United States as the world’s leading nuclear power generator within the next five years, driven by surging electricity demand from artificial intelligence and the ongoing closure of the Strait of Hormuz, according to a new analysis by Gavekal Technologies.
2026-06-10T03:38+0000
2026-06-10T04:32+0000
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While the United States still operates the world’s largest fleet of nuclear reactors, China now accounts for nearly half of all reactors under construction globally, the research firm said on Monday.“By a wide margin, China will have the world’s most dynamic and significant nuclear industry through 2035,” wrote Damien Ma, the firm’s lead new energy analyst.AI, Energy Security Fuel China’s Nuclear PushThe rapid expansion of AI data centers has created an urgent need for reliable, carbon‑free baseload power. At the same time, the prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz – a consequence of the US‑Iran war – has disrupted global energy markets and reignited concerns over energy security. Beijing has identified nuclear power as a strategic solution.Under its latest five‑year plan, China has set a target of 110 gigawatts (GW) of installed nuclear capacity by 2030. According to state broadcaster CCTV, the country already has 36 new reactors under construction.US StagnationIn contrast, the United States has struggled to grow its nuclear fleet. The US Energy Information Administration reports that only three new reactors have come online in the country since 1996, reflecting decades of stagnant growth.While Washington focuses on military confrontation in the Middle East, Beijing is quietly building the energy infrastructure of the future. The gap between the two superpowers is not closing – it is widening.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250427/china-ranks-1st-in-world-in-overall-scale-of-nuclear-power-for-1st-time-ever---1121941544.html
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china, nuclear power, nuclear power plant, nuclear power plants, strait of hormuz

China to Overtake US as World's Nuclear Power Leader Within 5 Years – Report

03:38 GMT 10.06.2026 (Updated: 04:32 GMT 10.06.2026)
© ADEK BERRYWomen stand next to a model of a nuclear thermal reactor (C) during the 26th China Beijing International High-Tech Exhibition at the National Convention Center in Beijing on July 16, 2024. (Photo by ADEK BERRY / AFP)
Women stand next to a model of a nuclear thermal reactor (C) during the 26th China Beijing International High-Tech Exhibition at the National Convention Center in Beijing on July 16, 2024. (Photo by ADEK BERRY / AFP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.06.2026
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China is on track to surpass the United States as the world’s leading nuclear power generator within the next five years, driven by surging electricity demand from artificial intelligence and the ongoing closure of the Strait of Hormuz, according to a new analysis by Gavekal Technologies.
While the United States still operates the world’s largest fleet of nuclear reactors, China now accounts for nearly half of all reactors under construction globally, the research firm said on Monday.
“By a wide margin, China will have the world’s most dynamic and significant nuclear industry through 2035,” wrote Damien Ma, the firm’s lead new energy analyst.
In this handout September 6, 2019 file photo released by the Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom, a general view shows the Tianwan Nuclear Power Plant, in Lianyungang, China. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.04.2025
World
China Ranks 1st in World in Overall Scale of Nuclear Power for 1st Time Ever
27 April 2025, 07:15 GMT

AI, Energy Security Fuel China’s Nuclear Push

The rapid expansion of AI data centers has created an urgent need for reliable, carbon‑free baseload power. At the same time, the prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz – a consequence of the US‑Iran war – has disrupted global energy markets and reignited concerns over energy security. Beijing has identified nuclear power as a strategic solution.
Under its latest five‑year plan, China has set a target of 110 gigawatts (GW) of installed nuclear capacity by 2030. According to state broadcaster CCTV, the country already has 36 new reactors under construction.

US Stagnation

In contrast, the United States has struggled to grow its nuclear fleet. The US Energy Information Administration reports that only three new reactors have come online in the country since 1996, reflecting decades of stagnant growth.
While Washington focuses on military confrontation in the Middle East, Beijing is quietly building the energy infrastructure of the future. The gap between the two superpowers is not closing – it is widening.
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