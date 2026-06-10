International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260610/eu-to-not-be-able-to-influence-russias-sovereign-policy-by-expanding-sanctions---russias-mfa-spox-1124292105.html
EU to Not Be Able to Influence Russia's Sovereign Policy by Expanding Sanctions - Russia's MFA Spox
EU to Not Be Able to Influence Russia's Sovereign Policy by Expanding Sanctions - Russia's MFA Spox
Sputnik International
Brussels, expanding sanctions against Russia, will not be able to influence its sovereign policy, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
2026-06-10T09:00+0000
2026-06-10T09:00+0000
world
russia
maria zakharova
russian foreign ministry
european union (eu)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/15/1116297725_0:0:3041:1711_1920x0_80_0_0_10a93ce662b6fedc03819a0ce1a7e259.jpg
"Apparently, Brussels does not want to understand in any way that they have not achieved their goals, namely to influence our sovereign policy, and they will not achieve them. But since the European bureaucrats are no longer able to stop the flywheel of sanctions, and most importantly, they can no longer do anything else, it remains only to threaten us with new restrictions," Zakharova said during a briefing. Russia will take tough steps in response to another EU sanctions package, the spokeswoman added.On IranAny ground operation in Iran will mean a further escalation of tension, fraught with irreparable consequences, Zakharova said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260610/armenian-elections-held-amid-pressure-on-opposition-western-interference---russian-mfa-spox-1124291694.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/15/1116297725_139:0:2868:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_237a35f983f229db9669e4fe90718a95.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, maria zakharova, russian foreign ministry, european union (eu)
russia, maria zakharova, russian foreign ministry, european union (eu)

EU to Not Be Able to Influence Russia's Sovereign Policy by Expanding Sanctions - Russia's MFA Spox

09:00 GMT 10.06.2026
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. File photo
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.06.2026
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Brussels, expanding sanctions against Russia, will not be able to influence its sovereign policy, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
"Apparently, Brussels does not want to understand in any way that they have not achieved their goals, namely to influence our sovereign policy, and they will not achieve them. But since the European bureaucrats are no longer able to stop the flywheel of sanctions, and most importantly, they can no longer do anything else, it remains only to threaten us with new restrictions," Zakharova said during a briefing.
Russia will take tough steps in response to another EU sanctions package, the spokeswoman added.

On Iran

Any ground operation in Iran will mean a further escalation of tension, fraught with irreparable consequences, Zakharova said.
"Despite the ongoing negotiation process, the situation remains extremely unstable at the moment. Any ground operation will mean a further escalation of tension, which is fraught with literally irreparable consequences not only for each of the parties, but also, undoubtedly, for regional and global security," Zakharova said at a briefing.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrives a polling station to vote in Armenia's parliamentary elections. June 7, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.06.2026
World
Armenian Elections Held Amid Pressure on Opposition, Western Interference - Russian MFA Spox
07:07 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала