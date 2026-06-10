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EU to Not Be Able to Influence Russia's Sovereign Policy by Expanding Sanctions - Russia's MFA Spox
EU to Not Be Able to Influence Russia's Sovereign Policy by Expanding Sanctions - Russia's MFA Spox
Sputnik International
Brussels, expanding sanctions against Russia, will not be able to influence its sovereign policy, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
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"Apparently, Brussels does not want to understand in any way that they have not achieved their goals, namely to influence our sovereign policy, and they will not achieve them. But since the European bureaucrats are no longer able to stop the flywheel of sanctions, and most importantly, they can no longer do anything else, it remains only to threaten us with new restrictions," Zakharova said during a briefing. Russia will take tough steps in response to another EU sanctions package, the spokeswoman added.On IranAny ground operation in Iran will mean a further escalation of tension, fraught with irreparable consequences, Zakharova said.
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EU to Not Be Able to Influence Russia's Sovereign Policy by Expanding Sanctions - Russia's MFA Spox
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Brussels, expanding sanctions against Russia, will not be able to influence its sovereign policy, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
"Apparently, Brussels does not want to understand in any way that they have not achieved their goals, namely to influence our sovereign policy, and they will not achieve them. But since the European bureaucrats are no longer able to stop the flywheel of sanctions, and most importantly, they can no longer do anything else, it remains only to threaten us with new restrictions," Zakharova said during a briefing.
Russia will take tough steps in response to another EU sanctions package, the spokeswoman added.
Any ground operation in Iran will mean a further escalation of tension, fraught with irreparable consequences, Zakharova said.
"Despite the ongoing negotiation process, the situation remains extremely unstable at the moment. Any ground operation will mean a further escalation of tension, which is fraught with literally irreparable consequences not only for each of the parties, but also, undoubtedly, for regional and global security," Zakharova said at a briefing.