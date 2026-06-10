https://sputnikglobe.com/20260610/eu-to-not-be-able-to-influence-russias-sovereign-policy-by-expanding-sanctions---russias-mfa-spox-1124292105.html

EU to Not Be Able to Influence Russia's Sovereign Policy by Expanding Sanctions - Russia's MFA Spox

EU to Not Be Able to Influence Russia's Sovereign Policy by Expanding Sanctions - Russia's MFA Spox

Sputnik International

Brussels, expanding sanctions against Russia, will not be able to influence its sovereign policy, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

2026-06-10T09:00+0000

2026-06-10T09:00+0000

2026-06-10T09:00+0000

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russia

maria zakharova

russian foreign ministry

european union (eu)

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"Apparently, Brussels does not want to understand in any way that they have not achieved their goals, namely to influence our sovereign policy, and they will not achieve them. But since the European bureaucrats are no longer able to stop the flywheel of sanctions, and most importantly, they can no longer do anything else, it remains only to threaten us with new restrictions," Zakharova said during a briefing. Russia will take tough steps in response to another EU sanctions package, the spokeswoman added.On IranAny ground operation in Iran will mean a further escalation of tension, fraught with irreparable consequences, Zakharova said.

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