International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260610/russia-shoots-down-ukraines-four-long-range-flamingo-cruise-missiles-766-uavs-1124292265.html
Russia Shoots Down Ukraine's Four Long-Range Flamingo Cruise Missiles, 766 UAVs
Russia Shoots Down Ukraine's Four Long-Range Flamingo Cruise Missiles, 766 UAVs
Sputnik International
The Russian air defense systems shot down four long-range cruise missiles Flamingo, a total of 766 UAVs of the armed forces of Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
2026-06-10T09:41+0000
2026-06-10T09:41+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
russian defense ministry
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/17/1123158636_0:140:3147:1910_1920x0_80_0_0_1e378badaaf908d99422a297513ee9b2.jpg
Ukraine lost over 455 soldiers in combat against Russia's Vostok battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the ministry said. This is in addition to over 230 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever battlegroup, over 285 by the Tsentr battlegroup, up to 210 by the Zapad battlegroup, over 160 by the Yug battlegroup, and up to 40 by the Dnepr battlegroup, the ministry said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260608/russian-armed-forces-take-control-of-khimik-settlement-in-donetsk-peoples-republic-1124282065.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/17/1123158636_209:0:2940:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_809094dc50cd2f95dd3ff72ce4e2bbb8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, russian defense ministry, ukraine
russia, russian defense ministry, ukraine

Russia Shoots Down Ukraine's Four Long-Range Flamingo Cruise Missiles, 766 UAVs

09:41 GMT 10.06.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankCombat operations of the Grad MLRS of the Tsebtr Battlegroup
Combat operations of the Grad MLRS of the Tsebtr Battlegroup - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.06.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian air defense systems shot down four long-range cruise missiles Flamingo, a total of 766 UAVs of the armed forces of Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
Ukraine lost over 455 soldiers in combat against Russia's Vostok battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the ministry said.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to over 455 military personnel, four armored fighting vehicles and seven vehicles," the ministry said.
This is in addition to over 230 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever battlegroup, over 285 by the Tsentr battlegroup, up to 210 by the Zapad battlegroup, over 160 by the Yug battlegroup, and up to 40 by the Dnepr battlegroup, the ministry said.
Russian servicemen of the 20th Red Banner Guards Combined Arms Army fire a BM-27 9K57 Uragan (Hurricane) multiple launch rocket system towards Ukrainian positions - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.06.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Armed Forces Take Control of Khimik Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic
8 June, 09:43 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала