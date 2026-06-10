https://sputnikglobe.com/20260610/russia-shoots-down-ukraines-four-long-range-flamingo-cruise-missiles-766-uavs-1124292265.html

Russia Shoots Down Ukraine's Four Long-Range Flamingo Cruise Missiles, 766 UAVs

Russia Shoots Down Ukraine's Four Long-Range Flamingo Cruise Missiles, 766 UAVs

Sputnik International

The Russian air defense systems shot down four long-range cruise missiles Flamingo, a total of 766 UAVs of the armed forces of Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

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2026-06-10T09:41+0000

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Ukraine lost over 455 soldiers in combat against Russia's Vostok battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the ministry said. This is in addition to over 230 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever battlegroup, over 285 by the Tsentr battlegroup, up to 210 by the Zapad battlegroup, over 160 by the Yug battlegroup, and up to 40 by the Dnepr battlegroup, the ministry said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260608/russian-armed-forces-take-control-of-khimik-settlement-in-donetsk-peoples-republic-1124282065.html

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