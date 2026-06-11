https://sputnikglobe.com/20260611/arab-powers-mull-regional-security-alliance---jordans-ex-minister-1124298814.html

Arab Powers Mull Regional Security Alliance - Jordan’s Ex-Minister

Arab Powers Mull Regional Security Alliance - Jordan’s Ex-Minister

Sputnik International

Some countries in the Middle East are advancing proposals to forge a regional alliance involving Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, aimed at preventing further regional turmoil, Jordan's former Minister of Social Development and political science professor Amin Al-Mashaqba tells Sputnik.

2026-06-11T16:56+0000

2026-06-11T16:56+0000

2026-06-11T16:56+0000

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jordan

saudi arabia

israel

iran

turkiye

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The goal of such an alliance would be to strengthen collective security and increase the level of self-reliance among Arab states after “the failure of US security guarantees for the Gulf countries.”Jordan maintains constant contacts with the US, continuing its effort to safeguard regional peace, he says.The “key problem,” lies in Israel’s policy, which seeks to keep the region in a state of ongoing conflict and achieve its “expansionist and religious-ideological goals,” Al-Mashaqba says.The continuation of current Israeli policies could jeopardize the future of peace agreements between Israel and Arab states, he concludes.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260611/how-far-can-the-us-go-in-acting-on-its-threats-against-iran-1124298161.html

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jordan, saudi arabia, israel, iran, turkiye