https://sputnikglobe.com/20260611/arab-powers-mull-regional-security-alliance---jordans-ex-minister-1124298814.html
Arab Powers Mull Regional Security Alliance - Jordan’s Ex-Minister
Arab Powers Mull Regional Security Alliance - Jordan’s Ex-Minister
Sputnik International
Some countries in the Middle East are advancing proposals to forge a regional alliance involving Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, aimed at preventing further regional turmoil, Jordan's former Minister of Social Development and political science professor Amin Al-Mashaqba tells Sputnik.
2026-06-11T16:56+0000
2026-06-11T16:56+0000
2026-06-11T16:56+0000
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The goal of such an alliance would be to strengthen collective security and increase the level of self-reliance among Arab states after “the failure of US security guarantees for the Gulf countries.”Jordan maintains constant contacts with the US, continuing its effort to safeguard regional peace, he says.The “key problem,” lies in Israel’s policy, which seeks to keep the region in a state of ongoing conflict and achieve its “expansionist and religious-ideological goals,” Al-Mashaqba says.The continuation of current Israeli policies could jeopardize the future of peace agreements between Israel and Arab states, he concludes.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260611/how-far-can-the-us-go-in-acting-on-its-threats-against-iran-1124298161.html
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Arab Powers Mull Regional Security Alliance - Jordan’s Ex-Minister
Some countries in the Middle East are advancing proposals to forge a regional alliance involving Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, aimed at preventing further regional turmoil, Jordan's former Minister of Social Development and political science professor Amin Al-Mashaqba tells Sputnik.
The goal of such an alliance would be to strengthen collective security and increase the level of self-reliance among Arab states after “the failure of US security guarantees for the Gulf countries.”
Jordan maintains constant contacts with the US, continuing its effort to safeguard regional peace, he says.
“Relations between Jordan and the Gulf states have deep historical roots, but current challenges require a higher level of Arab coordination and security cooperation,” Al-Mashaqba notes, adding that the country, along with Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Turkiye, "attempted to prevent" the US-Israeli strikes on Iran.
The “key problem,” lies in Israel’s policy, which seeks to keep the region in a state of ongoing conflict and achieve its “expansionist and religious-ideological goals,” Al-Mashaqba says.
The continuation of current Israeli policies could jeopardize the future of peace agreements between Israel and Arab states, he concludes.