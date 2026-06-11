International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260611/arab-powers-mull-regional-security-alliance---jordans-ex-minister-1124298814.html
Arab Powers Mull Regional Security Alliance - Jordan’s Ex-Minister
Arab Powers Mull Regional Security Alliance - Jordan’s Ex-Minister
Sputnik International
Some countries in the Middle East are advancing proposals to forge a regional alliance involving Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, aimed at preventing further regional turmoil, Jordan's former Minister of Social Development and political science professor Amin Al-Mashaqba tells Sputnik.
2026-06-11T16:56+0000
2026-06-11T16:56+0000
analysis
jordan
saudi arabia
israel
iran
turkiye
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/07/1123781339_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e76467cea954ba3ac7bc7ccae89da63d.jpg
The goal of such an alliance would be to strengthen collective security and increase the level of self-reliance among Arab states after “the failure of US security guarantees for the Gulf countries.”Jordan maintains constant contacts with the US, continuing its effort to safeguard regional peace, he says.The “key problem,” lies in Israel’s policy, which seeks to keep the region in a state of ongoing conflict and achieve its “expansionist and religious-ideological goals,” Al-Mashaqba says.The continuation of current Israeli policies could jeopardize the future of peace agreements between Israel and Arab states, he concludes.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260611/how-far-can-the-us-go-in-acting-on-its-threats-against-iran-1124298161.html
jordan
saudi arabia
israel
iran
turkiye
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/07/1123781339_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ea764982e3d73931980f5a58c62cfb75.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
jordan, saudi arabia, israel, iran, turkiye
jordan, saudi arabia, israel, iran, turkiye

Arab Powers Mull Regional Security Alliance - Jordan’s Ex-Minister

16:56 GMT 11.06.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid SalemiA plume of smoke rises after a strike in Tehran, Iran, Monday, March 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
A plume of smoke rises after a strike in Tehran, Iran, Monday, March 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi) - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.06.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
Subscribe
Some countries in the Middle East are advancing proposals to forge a regional alliance involving Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, aimed at preventing further regional turmoil, Jordan's former Minister of Social Development and political science professor Amin Al-Mashaqba tells Sputnik.
The goal of such an alliance would be to strengthen collective security and increase the level of self-reliance among Arab states after “the failure of US security guarantees for the Gulf countries.”
Jordan maintains constant contacts with the US, continuing its effort to safeguard regional peace, he says.
“Relations between Jordan and the Gulf states have deep historical roots, but current challenges require a higher level of Arab coordination and security cooperation,” Al-Mashaqba notes, adding that the country, along with Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Turkiye, "attempted to prevent" the US-Israeli strikes on Iran.
The “key problem,” lies in Israel’s policy, which seeks to keep the region in a state of ongoing conflict and achieve its “expansionist and religious-ideological goals,” Al-Mashaqba says.
The continuation of current Israeli policies could jeopardize the future of peace agreements between Israel and Arab states, he concludes.
A CENTCOM video's screenshot of a US strike on Iran. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.06.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
How Far Can the US Go in Acting on Its Threats Against Iran?
14:34 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала