https://sputnikglobe.com/20260611/how-far-can-the-us-go-in-acting-on-its-threats-against-iran-1124298161.html

How Far Can the US Go in Acting on Its Threats Against Iran?

How Far Can the US Go in Acting on Its Threats Against Iran?

Sputnik International

Observers must distinguish between military capability and political will when assessing the US president's promises, Khashayar Bourboury, a Middle East expert, tells Sputnik.

2026-06-11T14:34+0000

2026-06-11T14:34+0000

2026-06-11T14:34+0000

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The US has the ability to deliver massive strikes, but full‑scale action depends on regional costs, the reaction of allies and rivals, American public opinion, and the risk of widening the conflict, he states.The main danger in such a situation is the risk of miscalculation, misunderstanding, and a chain reaction of retaliatory actions, Bourboury stresses.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260611/trump-claims-us-could-take-over-iran-entirely-but-does-not-want-boots-on-ground-1124297965.html

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