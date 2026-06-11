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- Sputnik International, 1920, 22.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260611/how-far-can-the-us-go-in-acting-on-its-threats-against-iran-1124298161.html
How Far Can the US Go in Acting on Its Threats Against Iran?
How Far Can the US Go in Acting on Its Threats Against Iran?
Sputnik International
Observers must distinguish between military capability and political will when assessing the US president's promises, Khashayar Bourboury, a Middle East expert, tells Sputnik.
2026-06-11T14:34+0000
2026-06-11T14:34+0000
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The US has the ability to deliver massive strikes, but full‑scale action depends on regional costs, the reaction of allies and rivals, American public opinion, and the risk of widening the conflict, he states.The main danger in such a situation is the risk of miscalculation, misunderstanding, and a chain reaction of retaliatory actions, Bourboury stresses.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260611/trump-claims-us-could-take-over-iran-entirely-but-does-not-want-boots-on-ground-1124297965.html
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How Far Can the US Go in Acting on Its Threats Against Iran?

14:34 GMT 11.06.2026
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonPresident Donald Trump speaks during the swearing in for Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in Washington
President Donald Trump speaks during the swearing in for Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.06.2026
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
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Observers must distinguish between military capability and political will when assessing the US president's promises, Khashayar Bourboury, a Middle East expert, tells Sputnik.
The US has the ability to deliver massive strikes, but full‑scale action depends on regional costs, the reaction of allies and rivals, American public opinion, and the risk of widening the conflict, he states.
The main danger in such a situation is the risk of miscalculation, misunderstanding, and a chain reaction of retaliatory actions, Bourboury stresses.
“The higher the level of verbal threats and the greater the intensity of actions, the narrower the space for decision‑making – and the higher the probability that the crisis will spiral out of control,” he concludes.
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after speaking to troops via video from his Mar-a-Lago estate on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.06.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Trump Claims US Could Take Over Iran Entirely, But Does Not Want Boots on Ground
13:26 GMT
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