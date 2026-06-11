https://sputnikglobe.com/20260611/how-far-can-the-us-go-in-acting-on-its-threats-against-iran-1124298161.html
How Far Can the US Go in Acting on Its Threats Against Iran?
How Far Can the US Go in Acting on Its Threats Against Iran?
Sputnik International
Observers must distinguish between military capability and political will when assessing the US president's promises, Khashayar Bourboury, a Middle East expert, tells Sputnik.
2026-06-11T14:34+0000
2026-06-11T14:34+0000
2026-06-11T14:34+0000
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The US has the ability to deliver massive strikes, but full‑scale action depends on regional costs, the reaction of allies and rivals, American public opinion, and the risk of widening the conflict, he states.The main danger in such a situation is the risk of miscalculation, misunderstanding, and a chain reaction of retaliatory actions, Bourboury stresses.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260611/trump-claims-us-could-take-over-iran-entirely-but-does-not-want-boots-on-ground-1124297965.html
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How Far Can the US Go in Acting on Its Threats Against Iran?
Observers must distinguish between military capability and political will when assessing the US president's promises, Khashayar Bourboury, a Middle East expert, tells Sputnik.
The US has the ability to deliver massive strikes, but full‑scale action depends on regional costs, the reaction of allies and rivals, American public opinion, and the risk of widening the conflict, he states.
The main danger in such a situation is the risk of miscalculation, misunderstanding, and a chain reaction of retaliatory actions, Bourboury stresses.
“The higher the level of verbal threats and the greater the intensity of actions, the narrower the space for decision‑making – and the higher the probability that the crisis will spiral out of control,” he concludes.