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The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
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Trump Claims US Could Take Over Iran Entirely, But Does Not Want Boots on Ground
Trump Claims US Could Take Over Iran Entirely, But Does Not Want Boots on Ground
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump on Thursday claimed that the United States could take over Iran entirely, but added that he does not want to deploy ground troops.
2026-06-11T13:26+0000
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"We can walk in there tomorrow. We could take soldiers. I don't want to have boots on the ground, but if I wanted to, we could put a small group of soldiers and take over the whole place," Trump told Fox News.The US Central Command (CENTCOM) will carry out another round of airstrikes on Iran tonight, Trump said, adding they'll be "bigger, more powerful."UF Forces are flying planes over the skies of Tehran without the Islamic Republic being aware of, Trump claimed, noting Iranian radars and air defenses have "all" been destroyed. Trump said he is not sure if the US has the guts to take over Iran's Kharg Island.He added that seizing Iran's Kharg Island has always been his preference in the conflict with Tehran.Trump also said that Iran is "dying to make a deal" with the United States.Washington continues to talk to Tehran, the US president added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260611/iran-launched-missile-strikes-on-us-fighter-jets-at-air-base-in-jordan---reports-1124295745.html
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Trump Claims US Could Take Over Iran Entirely, But Does Not Want Boots on Ground

13:26 GMT 11.06.2026
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonPresident Donald Trump speaks to reporters after speaking to troops via video from his Mar-a-Lago estate on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after speaking to troops via video from his Mar-a-Lago estate on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.06.2026
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump on Thursday claimed that the United States could take over Iran entirely, but added that he does not want to deploy ground troops.
"We can walk in there tomorrow. We could take soldiers. I don't want to have boots on the ground, but if I wanted to, we could put a small group of soldiers and take over the whole place," Trump told Fox News.
The US Central Command (CENTCOM) will carry out another round of airstrikes on Iran tonight, Trump said, adding they'll be "bigger, more powerful."
"Yeah, there will be more bombing tonight. It'll be ... bigger, more powerful. Don't forget, we've knocked out all of their anti-aircraft. They ... have nothing. I mean, they may get lucky with a shoulder weapon or something, but for the most part, you know ... they have no defense," Trump told Fox News when asked whether another round of strikes could be expected Thursday night.
UF Forces are flying planes over the skies of Tehran without the Islamic Republic being aware of, Trump claimed, noting Iranian radars and air defenses have "all" been destroyed.
"They have no anti-aircraft. You know, we're flying planes over the middle of Tehran and they have no idea we're there. We've knocked out all of their radar, all of their anti-aircraft, much of their missiles," Trump told Fox News.
Trump said he is not sure if the US has the guts to take over Iran's Kharg Island.
"My preference has always been to take Kharg Island. I don't know that America has the stomach for it, to be honest with it," Trump told Fox News.
He added that seizing Iran's Kharg Island has always been his preference in the conflict with Tehran.
"My preference has always been take Kharg Island," Trump told Fox News.
Trump also said that Iran is "dying to make a deal" with the United States.
"They're dying to make a deal. They want to make a deal so badly," Trump told Fox News.
Washington continues to talk to Tehran, the US president added.
In this photo released by the Iranian Defense Ministry on May 25, 2023, Khorramshahr-4 missile is launched at an undisclosed location, Iran (Iranian Defense Ministry via AP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.06.2026
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Iran Launched Missile Strikes on US Fighter Jets at Air Base in Jordan - Reports
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