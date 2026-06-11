https://sputnikglobe.com/20260611/trump-claims-us-could-take-over-iran-entirely-but-does-not-want-boots-on-ground-1124297965.html

Trump Claims US Could Take Over Iran Entirely, But Does Not Want Boots on Ground

Trump Claims US Could Take Over Iran Entirely, But Does Not Want Boots on Ground

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump on Thursday claimed that the United States could take over Iran entirely, but added that he does not want to deploy ground troops.

2026-06-11T13:26+0000

2026-06-11T13:26+0000

2026-06-11T13:26+0000

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"We can walk in there tomorrow. We could take soldiers. I don't want to have boots on the ground, but if I wanted to, we could put a small group of soldiers and take over the whole place," Trump told Fox News.The US Central Command (CENTCOM) will carry out another round of airstrikes on Iran tonight, Trump said, adding they'll be "bigger, more powerful."UF Forces are flying planes over the skies of Tehran without the Islamic Republic being aware of, Trump claimed, noting Iranian radars and air defenses have "all" been destroyed. Trump said he is not sure if the US has the guts to take over Iran's Kharg Island.He added that seizing Iran's Kharg Island has always been his preference in the conflict with Tehran.Trump also said that Iran is "dying to make a deal" with the United States.Washington continues to talk to Tehran, the US president added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260611/iran-launched-missile-strikes-on-us-fighter-jets-at-air-base-in-jordan---reports-1124295745.html

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