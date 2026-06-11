https://sputnikglobe.com/20260611/israel-preparing-to-create-61-settlements-on-west-bank--reports-1124296567.html
Israel Preparing to Create 61 Settlements on West Bank – Reports
Israel Preparing to Create 61 Settlements on West Bank – Reports
Sputnik International
Israel plans to allocate over $350 million to establish 61 settlements on the West Bank of the Jordan River, Axios journalist Barak Ravid reported on Thursday, citing a government directive he reviewed.
2026-06-11T09:21+0000
2026-06-11T09:21+0000
2026-06-11T09:21+0000
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"The Israeli cabinet is expected to approve on Thursday a plan to fund the de facto establishment of 61 new settlements in the occupied West Bank... A source familiar with the proposal said the government is expected to allocate more than $350 million over several years to move 61 newly authorized settlements from paper to reality," Ravid wrote on X. The plan includes funding for temporary housing complexes and public infrastructure, marking one of the most significant settlement expansion moves in recent decades, the journalist said. At the end of May, the European Union imposed sanctions on several individuals and organizations involved in violating Palestinian rights on the West Bank as part of Israeli settlement activities.
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Israel Preparing to Create 61 Settlements on West Bank – Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israel plans to allocate over $350 million to establish 61 settlements on the West Bank of the Jordan River, Axios journalist Barak Ravid reported on Thursday, citing a government directive he reviewed.
"The Israeli cabinet is expected to approve on Thursday a plan to fund the de facto establishment of 61 new settlements in the occupied West Bank... A source familiar with the proposal said the government is expected to allocate more than $350 million over several years to move 61 newly authorized settlements from paper to reality," Ravid wrote on X.
The plan includes funding for temporary housing complexes and public infrastructure, marking one of the most significant settlement expansion moves in recent decades, the journalist said.
Israeli settlement activity on the West Bank remains a major point of contention with the international community and the Palestinian Authority. Palestinians view this as a policy of entrenching the Jewish state on their territories.
At the end of May, the European Union imposed sanctions on several individuals and organizations involved in violating Palestinian rights on the West Bank as part of Israeli settlement activities.