https://sputnikglobe.com/20260608/israel-iran-escalation-trump-trying-to-cool-down-tensions-as-israel-tests-us-boundaries-1124285394.html
Israel-Iran Escalation: Trump Trying to ‘Cool Down’ Tensions as Netanyahu ‘Tests’ US' Boundaries
Israel-Iran Escalation: Trump Trying to ‘Cool Down’ Tensions as Netanyahu ‘Tests’ US' Boundaries
Sputnik International
“Trump is probably seeking to cool down the escalation” in the region which kicked off over the weekend and “avoid a new spiraling down” to another war, security and political analyst Dr. Hasan Selim Ozertem told Sputnik.
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He needs a “diplomatic solution” to the regional crisis due to the upcoming midterm elections and the impact the war has already had on the US economy.Netanyahu, meanwhile, is pushing “for resuming the war and hitting Iran’s critical infrastructure and undertaking another military operation,” but is hesitant to do so without American support, hence Israel’s focus on Lebanon, which Netanyahu treats as an acceptable “gray zone” to target.As for the US president's vacillation between insisting that a peace deal is close and new threats against Iran, this is "kind of a vicious circle that we observe in American politics," Dr. Ozertem says."Before the market's open, Trump always says that we are getting closer to a deal. When the markets are closing through the end of the week, Trump is saying that Iran should make its decision to reach an agreement, otherwise it will be paying a price.""These statements coming from Trump, I think, are just political statements trying to manage the domestic audience and especially the global economic dynamics," the observer summed up.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260608/iran-warns-israel-against-continued-attacks-on-lebanon--reports-1124281549.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260608/netanyahu-will-have-no-choice-but-to-accept-us-iran-deal--trump-1124281014.html
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benjamin netanyahu, middle east, hasan ozertem, israel, lebanon, washington, houthis
Israel-Iran Escalation: Trump Trying to ‘Cool Down’ Tensions as Netanyahu ‘Tests’ US' Boundaries
14:14 GMT 08.06.2026 (Updated: 14:15 GMT 08.06.2026)
“Trump is probably seeking to cool down the escalation” in the region which kicked off over the weekend and “avoid a new spiraling down” to another war, security and political analyst Dr. Hasan Selim Ozertem told Sputnik.
He needs a “diplomatic solution” to the regional crisis due to the upcoming midterm elections and the impact the war has already had on the US economy.
Netanyahu, meanwhile, is pushing “for resuming the war and hitting Iran’s critical infrastructure and undertaking another military operation,” but is hesitant to do so without American support, hence Israel’s focus on Lebanon, which Netanyahu treats as an acceptable “gray zone” to target.
“The sustainability of Israel’s defense against Iran’s attacks depends on the US’ ongoing supply of equipment and weaponry systems to Israel,” plus the “financial support” provided by Washington, Ozertem says.
The US theoretically has “leverage in both these areas,” but in practice, Israel is able to take “advantage of pluralist political dynamics in Washington” which gives it “maneuvering space,” and results in Netanyahu’s “testing [of] the US position, especially in the case of Lebanon, Syria and the Houthis in Yemen.”
As for the US president's vacillation between insisting that a peace deal is close and new threats against Iran, this is "kind of a vicious circle that we observe in American politics," Dr. Ozertem says.
"Before the market's open, Trump always says that we are getting closer to a deal. When the markets are closing through the end of the week, Trump is saying that Iran should make its decision to reach an agreement, otherwise it will be paying a price."
"These statements coming from Trump, I think, are just political statements trying to manage the domestic audience and especially the global economic dynamics," the observer summed up.