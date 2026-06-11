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Kremlin Concerned About New Round of Escalation Against Iran, Calls for Restraint
Kremlin Concerned About New Round of Escalation Against Iran, Calls for Restraint
Sputnik International
Russia is concerned about a new round of escalation around Iran and calls on the parties to exercise restraint, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
2026-06-11T12:00+0000
2026-06-11T14:53+0000
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"We are concerned about this, and we call on all parties to this conflict to exercise restraint," Peskov told reporters. Moscow also calls on the participants in the Iranian conflict to return to the negotiation process, the official said, adding that another round of escalation is fraught with consequences for the situation in the region and international economy.The situation in the Russian banking sector is stable and absolutely controlled, Peskov said.Illegal EU sanctions against Russian banks are not a new phenomenon, and major Russian banks have been under sanctions for a long time, the spokesman explained, adding that sanctions against Russian banks do not prevent them from developing, making big profits and maintaining high reliability ratings.
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Kremlin Concerned About New Round of Escalation Against Iran, Calls for Restraint

12:00 GMT 11.06.2026 (Updated: 14:53 GMT 11.06.2026)
© Sputnik / Yuri KochetkovMoscow Kremlin
Moscow Kremlin - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.06.2026
© Sputnik / Yuri Kochetkov
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is concerned about a new round of escalation around Iran and calls on the parties to exercise restraint, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
"We are concerned about this, and we call on all parties to this conflict to exercise restraint," Peskov told reporters.
Moscow also calls on the participants in the Iranian conflict to return to the negotiation process, the official said, adding that another round of escalation is fraught with consequences for the situation in the region and international economy.
The situation in the Russian banking sector is stable and absolutely controlled, Peskov said.
"Just yesterday, at a meeting with the government, the president said that despite certain difficulties, certain trends related to investment restraint and deceleration, but still the situation is absolutely stable and absolutely controlled, the same can be said about the banking sector," Peskov told reporters.
Illegal EU sanctions against Russian banks are not a new phenomenon, and major Russian banks have been under sanctions for a long time, the spokesman explained, adding that sanctions against Russian banks do not prevent them from developing, making big profits and maintaining high reliability ratings.
Kirill Dmitriev, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO and Presidential Special Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.06.2026
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