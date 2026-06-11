https://sputnikglobe.com/20260611/kremlin-says-concerned-about-new-round-of-escalation-around-iran-calls-for-restraint-1124297088.html

Kremlin Concerned About New Round of Escalation Against Iran, Calls for Restraint

Kremlin Concerned About New Round of Escalation Against Iran, Calls for Restraint

Sputnik International

Russia is concerned about a new round of escalation around Iran and calls on the parties to exercise restraint, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

2026-06-11T12:00+0000

2026-06-11T12:00+0000

2026-06-11T14:53+0000

world

russia

kremlin

moscow

dmitry peskov

european union (eu)

iran

us

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/04/17/1124031663_0:201:2924:1846_1920x0_80_0_0_ddc82e70b7ad1494e2b3101222720519.jpg

"We are concerned about this, and we call on all parties to this conflict to exercise restraint," Peskov told reporters. Moscow also calls on the participants in the Iranian conflict to return to the negotiation process, the official said, adding that another round of escalation is fraught with consequences for the situation in the region and international economy.The situation in the Russian banking sector is stable and absolutely controlled, Peskov said.Illegal EU sanctions against Russian banks are not a new phenomenon, and major Russian banks have been under sanctions for a long time, the spokesman explained, adding that sanctions against Russian banks do not prevent them from developing, making big profits and maintaining high reliability ratings.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260611/many-european-companies-want-to-return-to-russian-market---russias-special-envoy-1124296428.html

russia

moscow

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, kremlin, moscow, dmitry peskov, european union (eu), iran, us