https://sputnikglobe.com/20260611/many-european-companies-want-to-return-to-russian-market---russias-special-envoy-1124296428.html

Many European Companies Want to Return to Russian Market - Russia's Special Envoy

Many European Companies Want to Return to Russian Market - Russia's Special Envoy

Sputnik International

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is receiving signals from many European companies about their desire to return to the Russian market, Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Russian presidential special envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, said.

2026-06-11T09:16+0000

2026-06-11T09:16+0000

2026-06-11T09:16+0000

world

kirill dmitriev

russia

russian direct investment fund (rdif)

european union (eu)

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"We are indeed receiving signals from many European companies about their desire to return to the Russian market. Many businesses have seen their revenue decline by 30-40%. I think the word ‘fatigue’ describes the situation well from the perspective of European companies, as they had very successful businesses in Russia," Dmitriev said in an interview with the German newspaper Berliner Zeitung published on Thursday. Many foreign companies left the Russian market following the start of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine. Some of them are now seeking to return, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2026. Russia will welcome their return if, upon leaving, they "did not leave a mess behind or behave rudely," Putin said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260605/plans-for-tunnel-between-us-russia-to-become-clear-by-end-of-year---rdif-head-1124268657.html

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kirill dmitriev, russia, russian direct investment fund (rdif), european union (eu)