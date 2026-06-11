https://sputnikglobe.com/20260611/many-european-companies-want-to-return-to-russian-market---russias-special-envoy-1124296428.html
Many European Companies Want to Return to Russian Market - Russia's Special Envoy
Many European Companies Want to Return to Russian Market - Russia's Special Envoy
Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is receiving signals from many European companies about their desire to return to the Russian market, Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Russian presidential special envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, said.
2026-06-11T09:16+0000
2026-06-11T09:16+0000
2026-06-11T09:16+0000
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"We are indeed receiving signals from many European companies about their desire to return to the Russian market. Many businesses have seen their revenue decline by 30-40%. I think the word ‘fatigue’ describes the situation well from the perspective of European companies, as they had very successful businesses in Russia," Dmitriev said in an interview with the German newspaper Berliner Zeitung published on Thursday. Many foreign companies left the Russian market following the start of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine. Some of them are now seeking to return, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2026. Russia will welcome their return if, upon leaving, they "did not leave a mess behind or behave rudely," Putin said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260605/plans-for-tunnel-between-us-russia-to-become-clear-by-end-of-year---rdif-head-1124268657.html
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kirill dmitriev, russia, russian direct investment fund (rdif), european union (eu)
kirill dmitriev, russia, russian direct investment fund (rdif), european union (eu)
Many European Companies Want to Return to Russian Market - Russia's Special Envoy
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is receiving signals from many European companies about their desire to return to the Russian market, Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Russian presidential special envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, said.
"We are indeed receiving signals from many European companies about their desire to return to the Russian market. Many businesses have seen their revenue decline by 30-40%. I think the word ‘fatigue’ describes the situation well from the perspective of European companies, as they had very successful businesses in Russia," Dmitriev said in an interview with the German newspaper Berliner Zeitung published on Thursday.
Many foreign companies left the Russian market following the start of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine. Some of them are now seeking to return, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the plenary session
of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2026.
Russia will welcome their return if, upon leaving, they "did not leave a mess behind or behave rudely," Putin said.
Russian authorities have repeatedly stated that returning Western companies will not receive special privileges or preferences and will have to compete on equal terms. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said last year that a special approach would be applied to foreign companies that left the Russian market in a "disrespectful manner."