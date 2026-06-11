https://sputnikglobe.com/20260611/merz-using-anti-russia-rhetoric-to-hide-nord-stream-probe-failures---afd-leader-1124298301.html
Merz Using Anti-Russia Rhetoric to Hide Nord Stream Probe Failures - AfD Leader
Merz Using Anti-Russia Rhetoric to Hide Nord Stream Probe Failures - AfD Leader
Sputnik International
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's government has been pushing for confrontation with Russia to divert public attention from its failed probe into the Nord Stream pipeline sabotage and other shortcomings, Alice Weidel, co-chair of the opposition Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, said on Thursday.
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"To this day, you have not demanded any answers from Kiev regarding the bombing of the Nord Stream pipeline. Infrastructure vital to our economy was destroyed. Enormous damage was inflicted. Instead, you are deliberately seeking confrontation with Russia … to distract from your own failures," Weidel said during a debate in parliament. German government officials frequently speak about war, the right-wing party leader said. She accused the government of seeking to draw the country into a war and called for a dialogue on peace instead. Russia’s Prosecutor General’s Office opened a criminal probe on charges of international terrorism. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia had repeatedly requested information regarding the Nord Stream explosions but never received any.
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Merz Using Anti-Russia Rhetoric to Hide Nord Stream Probe Failures - AfD Leader
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's government has been pushing for confrontation with Russia to divert public attention from its failed probe into the Nord Stream pipeline sabotage and other shortcomings, Alice Weidel, co-chair of the opposition Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, said on Thursday.
"To this day, you have not demanded any answers from Kiev regarding the bombing of the Nord Stream pipeline. Infrastructure vital to our economy was destroyed. Enormous damage was inflicted. Instead, you are deliberately seeking confrontation with Russia … to distract from your own failures," Weidel said during a debate in parliament.
German government officials frequently speak about war, the right-wing party leader said. She accused the government of seeking to draw the country into a war and called for a dialogue on peace instead.
Explosions struck the two undersea pipelines pumping gas from Russia to Europe on September 26, 2022. Germany, Denmark and Sweden said they could not rule out sabotage. Pipeline operator Nord Stream AG described the damage as unprecedented.
Russia’s Prosecutor General’s Office opened a criminal probe on charges of international terrorism. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia had repeatedly requested information regarding the Nord Stream explosions but never received any.