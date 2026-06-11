https://sputnikglobe.com/20260611/merz-using-anti-russia-rhetoric-to-hide-nord-stream-probe-failures---afd-leader-1124298301.html

Merz Using Anti-Russia Rhetoric to Hide Nord Stream Probe Failures - AfD Leader

Merz Using Anti-Russia Rhetoric to Hide Nord Stream Probe Failures - AfD Leader

Sputnik International

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's government has been pushing for confrontation with Russia to divert public attention from its failed probe into the Nord Stream pipeline sabotage and other shortcomings, Alice Weidel, co-chair of the opposition Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, said on Thursday.

2026-06-11T15:03+0000

2026-06-11T15:03+0000

2026-06-11T15:03+0000

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"To this day, you have not demanded any answers from Kiev regarding the bombing of the Nord Stream pipeline. Infrastructure vital to our economy was destroyed. Enormous damage was inflicted. Instead, you are deliberately seeking confrontation with Russia … to distract from your own failures," Weidel said during a debate in parliament. German government officials frequently speak about war, the right-wing party leader said. She accused the government of seeking to draw the country into a war and called for a dialogue on peace instead. Russia’s Prosecutor General’s Office opened a criminal probe on charges of international terrorism. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia had repeatedly requested information regarding the Nord Stream explosions but never received any.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260606/germany-will-not-regain-prosperity-unless-nord-stream-is-restored---lawmaker-1124273952.html

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