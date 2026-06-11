https://sputnikglobe.com/20260611/patriot-missile-shortage-exposes-us-impotence-as-security-guarantor-expert-1124298652.html

Patriot Missile Shortage Exposes US Impotence as Security Guarantor – Ex-DoD Analyst

Patriot Missile Shortage Exposes US Impotence as Security Guarantor – Ex-DoD Analyst

Sputnik International

The US’ inability to deliver the Patriot missiles it promised to allies does not bode well for its reputation, former US Department of Defense analyst Karen Kwiatkowski tells Sputnik.

2026-06-11T16:28+0000

2026-06-11T16:28+0000

2026-06-11T16:50+0000

analysis

military & intelligence

karen kwiatkowski

patriot

lockheed martin

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The US showed that paying for US arms and even being a US ally does not make one a priority. “The priority is whatever emergency Washington dreams up next, and allies see this,” Kwiatkowski notes.Lockheed Martin’s intent to increase annual Patriot missile production from 650 to 2,000 missiles by 2033, when the US burned through 900 such missiles in just four days of war with Iran, is laughable.The US finds itself unable to “fight a high-intensity conflict lasting more than a week or two without running out of ammunition.”Countries which previously bought Patriots may now turn to “cheaper and better alternatives” instead

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260611/us-allies-scramble-for-patriot-missiles-as-iran-war-drains-stockpiles-1124296113.html

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