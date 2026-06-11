https://sputnikglobe.com/20260611/us-allies-scramble-for-patriot-missiles-as-iran-war-drains-stockpiles-1124296113.html

US Allies Scramble for Patriot Missiles as Iran War Drains Stockpiles

US Allies Scramble for Patriot Missiles as Iran War Drains Stockpiles

Sputnik International

America’s allies are getting an uncomfortable message from Lockheed Martin, the Pentagon contractor that manufactures one of the West’s most important air-defense missiles: don’t expect any timeline delivery guarantees.

2026-06-11T07:33+0000

2026-06-11T07:33+0000

2026-06-11T07:33+0000

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Even as the defense giant expands production of PAC-3 interceptors for the Patriot system, planning to ramp up from 650 missiles a year to 2,000 by 2033 under a $4.7 billion Pentagon deal - that may not be enough.Speaking at the ILA Berlin Air Show, Lockheed executive Brian Dunn admitted the company has no say over who actually gets the missiles once they leave the factory. Germany, Japan, Poland, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other Patriot operators may all be waiting in line.With the additional strain on already stretched stockpiles, the Pentagon has been forced to prioritize replenishing its own inventories before taking care of foreign customers.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260611/us-central-command-says-completed-strikes-on-iran-1124295870.html

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