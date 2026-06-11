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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260611/us-allies-scramble-for-patriot-missiles-as-iran-war-drains-stockpiles-1124296113.html
US Allies Scramble for Patriot Missiles as Iran War Drains Stockpiles
US Allies Scramble for Patriot Missiles as Iran War Drains Stockpiles
Sputnik International
America’s allies are getting an uncomfortable message from Lockheed Martin, the Pentagon contractor that manufactures one of the West’s most important air-defense missiles: don’t expect any timeline delivery guarantees.
2026-06-11T07:33+0000
2026-06-11T07:33+0000
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Even as the defense giant expands production of PAC-3 interceptors for the Patriot system, planning to ramp up from 650 missiles a year to 2,000 by 2033 under a $4.7 billion Pentagon deal - that may not be enough.Speaking at the ILA Berlin Air Show, Lockheed executive Brian Dunn admitted the company has no say over who actually gets the missiles once they leave the factory. Germany, Japan, Poland, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other Patriot operators may all be waiting in line.With the additional strain on already stretched stockpiles, the Pentagon has been forced to prioritize replenishing its own inventories before taking care of foreign customers.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260611/us-central-command-says-completed-strikes-on-iran-1124295870.html
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US Allies Scramble for Patriot Missiles as Iran War Drains Stockpiles

07:33 GMT 11.06.2026
© AP Photo / Czarek SokolowskiU.S. troops from 5th Battalion of the 7th Air Defense Regiment are seen at a test range in Sochaczew, Poland, on Saturday, March 21, 2015, to demonstrate the U.S. Army’s capacity to deploy Patriot systems rapidly within NATO territory.
U.S. troops from 5th Battalion of the 7th Air Defense Regiment are seen at a test range in Sochaczew, Poland, on Saturday, March 21, 2015, to demonstrate the U.S. Army’s capacity to deploy Patriot systems rapidly within NATO territory. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.06.2026
© AP Photo / Czarek Sokolowski
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America’s allies are getting an uncomfortable message from Lockheed Martin, the Pentagon contractor that manufactures one of the West’s most important air-defense missiles: don’t expect any timeline delivery guarantees.
Even as the defense giant expands production of PAC-3 interceptors for the Patriot system, planning to ramp up from 650 missiles a year to 2,000 by 2033 under a $4.7 billion Pentagon deal - that may not be enough.

Speaking at the ILA Berlin Air Show, Lockheed executive Brian Dunn admitted the company has no say over who actually gets the missiles once they leave the factory.
Germany, Japan, Poland, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other Patriot operators may all be waiting in line.
The world’s supply of these high-end interceptors was already stretched thin before the latest Gulf conflict
Since 2022, the US has funneled to Ukraine hundreds of Patriot interceptors — where Russia’s arsenal quickly exposed their weaknesses
Currently, the US has been burning through advanced weapons in the Iran war it started — including Patriot missiles
With the additional strain on already stretched stockpiles, the Pentagon has been forced to prioritize replenishing its own inventories before taking care of foreign customers.
An X screenshot of US Navy planes taking part in in the January 11, 2024 air strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen, conducted by the US and the UK. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.06.2026
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