https://sputnikglobe.com/20260611/russia-plays-key-role-in-middle-east-de-escalation--bahraini-foreign-minister-1124297705.html

Russia Plays Key Role in Middle East De-Escalation – Bahraini Foreign Minister

Russia Plays Key Role in Middle East De-Escalation – Bahraini Foreign Minister

Sputnik International

Russia holds a pivotal position in international endeavors to defuse the Middle East conflict and uphold state sovereignty, Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani said on Thursday.

2026-06-11T12:06+0000

2026-06-11T12:06+0000

2026-06-11T12:06+0000

world

russia

bahrain

sergey lavrov

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/06/0b/1124297545_0:168:3044:1880_1920x0_80_0_0_474515ebd5d4b7024bfbf7e0f5fe6986.jpg

"We attach great importance to international efforts aimed at de-escalation and guaranteeing respect for the sovereignty of states. And we know that Russia plays a very significant role in achieving this goal," Al Zayani said during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The Bahraini minister noted that the meeting was taking place amid alarming developments in the region and globally. He stressed that Bahrain seeks to strengthen dialogue and coordination between friendly countries, adding that in recent months the situation in the region has been developing dangerously in connection with Iran's attack on Bahrain. Bahrain hopes to continue coordination with Russia to strengthen regional and international security, Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani said.The Bahraini minister also noted that Bahrain knows Russia pays great attention to ensuring the safety of international shipping and believes that a solution to the crisis can be found through political and diplomatic means.Bahrain highly values its friendship and cooperation with Russia and seeks to expand ties across all areas, Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani also said.He also extended congratulations on the upcoming Russian national holiday.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260611/kremlin-says-concerned-about-new-round-of-escalation-around-iran-calls-for-restraint-1124297088.html

russia

bahrain

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, bahrain, sergey lavrov