Russia Plays Key Role in Middle East De-Escalation – Bahraini Foreign Minister
© Sputnik / Kristina Solovyova / Go to the mediabankBahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
© Sputnik / Kristina Solovyova/
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia holds a pivotal position in international endeavors to defuse the Middle East conflict and uphold state sovereignty, Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani said on Thursday.
"We attach great importance to international efforts aimed at de-escalation and guaranteeing respect for the sovereignty of states. And we know that Russia plays a very significant role in achieving this goal," Al Zayani said during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
The Bahraini minister noted that the meeting was taking place amid alarming developments in the region and globally. He stressed that Bahrain seeks to strengthen dialogue and coordination between friendly countries, adding that in recent months the situation in the region has been developing dangerously in connection with Iran's attack on Bahrain.
Lavrov and his Bahraini counterpart held a meeting in Moscow. The last time the two ministers met was in September 2025 in the Russian city of Sochi on the sidelines of the eighth ministerial meeting of the Russia – Gulf Cooperation Council Strategic Dialogue.
Bahrain hopes to continue coordination with Russia to strengthen regional and international security, Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani said.
"We highly value the coordination that exists between our countries on international platforms, primarily in the [UN] Security Council. We look forward to continued consultations and joint work, including within the framework of our meeting today. This will also serve to strengthen regional and international security," Al Zayani said during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
The Bahraini minister also noted that Bahrain knows Russia pays great attention to ensuring the safety of international shipping and believes that a solution to the crisis can be found through political and diplomatic means.
"We are, of course, committed to the principle of freedom of navigation both in your region and globally," Lavrov said in response.
Bahrain highly values its friendship and cooperation with Russia and seeks to expand ties across all areas, Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani also said.
"We highly value the friendship and cooperation that binds our countries. We strive to develop them in all areas, which fully meets the common interests of our friendly peoples," Al Zayani said during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
He also extended congratulations on the upcoming Russian national holiday.
"I would like to convey to you, on behalf of His Majesty the King of Bahrain and Crown Prince Salman, who also chairs the Council of Ministers, best wishes for peace and prosperity, addressed to you and to the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin," Al Zayani told Lavrov.